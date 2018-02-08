These Savage Prince George Memes Will Make You LOL: Takedowns Of Kylie, Meghan Markle & More

Who knew Prince George could be so harsh! There’s an IG page set up that has the 4-year-old taking down Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle and more and we’ve got the memes.

Priceless! Will & Grace Executive Producer Gary Janetti, 51, has a wicked sense of humor and he’s using it to turn Britain’s Prince George into an Instagram savage. In a hilarious account he uses photos of the 4-year-old with epic take downs and snarky captions. He’s gone pretty hard on Kylie Jenner, 20, and her new baby Stormi, posting that the infant’s lips might be fake and how dumb he thinks the child’s name is. In one post “George” wrote “In case nobody around you knows, Stormy is spelled with a y. And it’s not a child’s name, it’s a type of weather. I understand, words can be confusing,” along with a split screen pic of the reality star and the little royal.

The “prince” is even taking on his future aunt Meghan Markle, showing the 36-year-old in a super bendy yoga pose and snarking, “I guess now I know what he sees in you,” about his uncle Prince Harry‘s fiancée. In another pic he calls out the actress with a sexy magazine spread showing plenty of skin and posing in sexy dance move. The split screen shows a disapproving Georgie with the caption,”Would you like a glass of water because you look THIRSTY.” Ouch! He even used a split screen showing Blue Ivy Carter, 6, with her look of shade at the Grammys and asks her ““I need you to help me take someone down. You’re not a big fan of Suits by any chance? Brutal!

Fake George even knows was a boss BIC is, as in another pic he shows her and tells her ““Together we could rule the world.” Hey, someday he’s going to be king and Blue is already the princess of Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48. Janetti makes sure the account keeps up with George commenting on current events, like the bru-ha-ha over Tom Brady, 40, giving his 11-year-old son Jack a loving but lingering kiss on the lips. The meme shows the handsome smiling quarterback with George looking like his heart is all aflutter as the caption reads “”Can I have a kiss too?” Umm, we all want a kiss from Tom Brady! You can check out more of the hilarious memes here.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Prince George memes?