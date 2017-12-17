Nicki Minaj Gets Skewered By Fans After Claiming It’s A ‘Great Time’ To Be A White Rapper In America

Forget ‘holiday cheer.’ Nicki Minaj has some holiday beef with her fans, who tore into ‘Onika’ after she claimed that 2017 has been awesome year for ‘white rappers.’

Nicki Minaj, 35, made an observation on race and music on Dec. 16 and ended up pissing off a lot of her fans, per Complex. “It’s a great time to be a white rapper in America huh? Those are the top 10 rap songs on iTunes,” she posted in a now deleted Instagram post. The image showed Eminem, 45, Post Malone, 22, G-Eazy, 28, NF, 26, Macklemore, 34, Post Malone (again) and Machine Gun Kelly, 27, in the Top 10. The other spots were taken by Lil Pump, 17, N.E.R.D & Rihanna, 29, and Nicki’s song with Migos and Cardi B, 25.

“[Shout Out] to [Eminem] and [Post Malone]. Two of my faves. Congrats to Em on his new album. #Motorsport put that thing in sport,” Nicki added. Her observation that seven of the Top 10 iTunes Rap song spots went to Caucasian rappers didn’t really sit well with some fans, according to Hot New Hip Hop. Some criticized Nicki for “singling out” white artists, while some supported Nicki’s decision to call attention to a “disproportionate white presence” in what is a historically black artform. Ultimately, the noise got too much for Ms. Minaj, and she decided to shut it down.

“UPDATE. Blocking all you sensitive dick riders,” she amended the post. “It IS a great time to be a white rapper in America. I wanna sign one for my new label. U know anyone? I [speak] my mthfkn mind n if u don’t like gtfo my page dick rida! Y’all can never wait to ride the Queen dick! Sensitive ass ig thugs. Gtfoh.”

Nicki then went on to prove what she said wasn’t anything new (as Complex pointed out, Solange, Azealia Banks and Em have all noted how white artists in black artforms get seemingly disproportionate attention), she posted a now-deleted clip from a J.Cole interview in 2014. J. Cole said that the entire page of iTunes Jazz is “99.7% white people…which is fine. Anybody can do whatever time of music they want….[but] Jazz is a black form of music in its origins. And not only is it a black form of music, it was the hip-hop of its day.”

Nicki Minaj speaks on white rappers dominating the charts pic.twitter.com/zb8lUX13il — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) December 17, 2017

“Be mad at this too,” Nicki captioned the video, in a post where she referred to herself by her birthname, Onika. “I work in the music business. Therefore, I post on new developments in the music industry…whenever a black woman speaks on ANYTHING she’s labeled as ‘mad’ ‘angry’ ‘bitter.’ I’m on 4 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. I’m blessed & highly favored thx to my amazing fans. But I’ll [speak] on whatever the f*ck I want to whenever the f*ck I want to. I love being a smart successful woman. It’s never been cool or funny to be illiterate or uninterested in your industry or how it works.”

