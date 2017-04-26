Reese Witherspoon, Tony Goldwyn & More Mourn Late Director Jonathan Demme

REX/Shutterstock

So sad. Jonathan Demme, a critically acclaimed director best known for his work on ‘Silence of the Lambs’, has passed away at the age of 73. Now, A-list celebs like Reese Witherspoon and more are honoring his legacy with kind words on social media.

On Wednesday, April 26, director Jonathan Demme died in New York City after a long battle with esophageal cancer, reports our sister site, IndieWire. The director also suffered from heart disease, which also led to his unexpected death, claims the report. Although he was widely known for directing Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster in Silence of the Lambs in 1991, he was still working up until his death. His last IMDb credit is for an episode of the comedy series Shots Fired, followed by Justin Timberlake‘s 2016 concert documentary, Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids.

Many different actors, directors and celebrities alike took to social media to immediately express their sadness over Jonathan’s death. Here is just a handful of tweets from stars like Reese Witherspoon, Tony Goldwyn and Kevin Smith:

Jodie Foster also released a heartfelt statement regarding Jonathan’s death to our other sister site, Variety, which you can read here: “I am heart-broken to lose a friend, a mentor, a guy so singular and dynamic you’d have to design a hurricane to contain him,” Jodie’s statement reads. “Jonathan was as quirky as his comedies and as deep as his dramas. He was pure energy, the unstoppable cheerleader for anyone creative. Just as passionate about music as he was about art, he was and will always be a champion of the soul. JD, most beloved, something wild, brother of love, director of the lambs. Love that guy. Love him so much.”

HollywoodLifers — Leave your kind words and condolences from Jonathan’s family, friends and colleagues in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.