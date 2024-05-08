Shakira’s Rumored Boyfriend Lucien Laviscount Gushes Over Her ‘Beautiful’ Work Ethic

Although Shakira and Lucien Laviscount have remained tight-lipped over dating rumors, he couldn’t resist gushing over her “amazing” work ethic! During a new interview, the Emily in Paris actor, 31, admitted that he hasn’t “come to grips” with the attention he’s received over his connection to the 47-year-old singer since he starred in her “Puntería” music video.

“Honestly, I still haven’t really come to grips with any of it,” Lucien told E! News in an interview that was published on Wednesday, May 8, following his appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. “To work with such an amazing talent, artist and human being was incredible. I took so much from that, and I think everyone can learn from that beautiful woman and who she is.”

Lucien also pointed out that Shakira has earned so much respect from her collaborators that they’re willing to “go to the ends of the earth for her.”

“The way that she operates with her team, and her passion for things, and how she envisions things, and how she wants things to be done, it’s all from the heart and how she expresses that to people,” he added. “People will go to the ends of the earth for her—her team, the people that are around her, everyone on that set—because it comes from the heart.”

After her steamy “Puntería” music video was released earlier this year, Shakira and Lucien sparked dating rumors in March. That month, they were seen grabbing dinner at the celebrity hotspot Carbone in New York City following her surprise performance in Times Square.

Multiple outlets subsequently reported that the duo are “casually” seeing one another.

Shakira and Lucien Laviscount for “Puntería” music video, out this Friday. pic.twitter.com/zGD0v9Hpdp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 21, 2024

“Shakira and Lucien have a light playful thing going on — and he’s very into her,” Us Weekly reported. “She’s casually seeing him.” An insider told the publication that their “chemistry started” while working on the set of her music video.

Previously, Shakira’s split from ex Gerard Piqué made headlines in 2022. After the co-parents — who share sons Milan and Sasha together — separated that year, he started dating his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. As a result of the whirlwind romance, the athlete faced backlash from fans as they accused him of cheating on the “Waka Waka” singer.