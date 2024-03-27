Shakira Spotted With ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucien Laviscount After Co-Starring Steamy Music Video

Now that Shakira is embracing the single life, she is focusing on her new path forward! Days after releasing her steamy music video for “Puntería,” starring Lucien Laviscount, the two were spotted out together recently, fueling dating rumors. However, neither of them has confirmed the speculation.

On Tuesday, March 26, the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker, 47, and the Emily in Paris actor, 31, were photographed leaving celebrity hotspot Carbone in New York City, per Entertainment Tonight. The pair matched in all-black outfits, with Shakira opting for a lace-up top and velvet jacket and Lucien wearing a leather jacket with slacks and sunglasses.

Their dinner outing came just hours after the pop star surprised a 40,000-person Times Square crowd with a performance, singing tracks from her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Shakira and Lucien also posed for a photo together backstage at the event. Last week, she released “Puntería” along with its accompanying video on March 22. The video features the actor and the singer getting cozy in a large lotus flower.

Shakira and Lucien Laviscount for “Puntería” music video, out this Friday. pic.twitter.com/zGD0v9Hpdp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 21, 2024

Despite their recent hangout, Us Weekly reported that Shakira “isn’t ready for a relationship.” However, a source told the outlet that she “is very open to some casual dating.”

“Shakira is doing better than she has in years, she is acting like a new woman,” the insider added. “Friends are so excited to see her back to her former self — in work and with friends.”

Earlier this week, the “Waka Waka” artist explained the meaning behind her new music during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“For too long, we’ve been sent to cry with script in our hands and without an end just because we’re women,” Shakira said. “We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society. We have to heal in a certain way. And I don’t think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal. No one is supposed to tell a she wolf how to lick her wounds, you know? I think that now women decide when to cry, how to cry, and until when. Nobody’s supposed to tell us how to cope with the hardship of life.”

Shakira’s album is rumored to be about her breakup from ex Gerard Piqué. The former couple share sons Milan and Sasha together. She was with the soccer player, 37, for more than a decade until they split in 2022. Shortly thereafter, he went public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.