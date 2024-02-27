Shakira’s New Album: Everything We Know About ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’

Image Credit: Patricia J. Garcinuno/WireImage

The last time that Shakira released an album was in 2017. Now, seven years down the road, the “Hips Don’t Lie” international pop sensation is releasing her twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, soon. Since 2022, Shakira has been releasing singles from the album, including the songs “Te Felicito” and “El Jefe.”

“Making this body of work has been an alchemical process,” she explained in a statement, per Billboard. “While writing each song, I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

Learn everything there is to know about the upcoming album below!

‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ Tracklist

Shakira has not dropped the full tracklist of her album. However, the following songs were listed as numbers 9 through 15.

“Te Felicito”

“Monotonia”

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

“TQG”

“Acróstico”

“Copa Vacía”

“El Jefe”

Shakira’s 2024 Album Release Date

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran will be released on March 22, 2024.

Shakira’s Inspiration Behind ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’

Fans of the “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” artist have speculated the meaning behind several of the album’s songs. The single “TQG,” specifically, raised questions over whether or not Shakira took aim at her ex Gerard Piqué. The former pair’s breakup made headlines in June 2022. They were together for 11 years prior to their split. Shortly after breaking up with Shakira, Gerard began dating a younger woman Clara Chia Marti.

Although Shakira has not explained the meaning behind the lyrics, her song “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” suggests an ex-lover who left her with a mess. According to a translation of the lyrics from Spanish to English, per The Cut, Shakira sings, “Sorry, baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / I was out of your league and that’s why you’re with someone just like you / You left me with my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at my door, and in debt with the government. / You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in. … You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

Wait… It’s been a year since “TQG” was released! ❄️ Play it now as part of Shakira’s upcoming album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” at https://t.co/GMMQgZDxDW pic.twitter.com/MFrJDJW5VZ — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) February 24, 2024

This isn’t the only song that fans are convinced is about Shakira’s messy split from Gerard. Her track “TQG” also tells the story of a former partner who let Shakira down.

“Seeing you with someone new hurt me/ But I’m ready to move on,” Shakira sings in one verse, according to an English translation from Spanish. “You’re not welcome here anymore/ I saw what your girlfriend said to me/ It doesn’t even make me angry/ I laugh.”

During a September 2023 interview with Billboard, the Colombia native opened up about how different her lifestyle is now in comparison to when she released music in the past.

“The last time I released an album was six years ago,” she noted. “Now, I can release music at a faster clip, although sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of a pop star aren’t compatible. I have to put my kids to bed, go to the recording studio; everything is uphill. When you don’t have a husband who can stay home with the kids, it’s constant juggling because I like to be a present mom, and I need to be there every moment with my children: take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to play dates. And aside from that, I have to make money.”

Gerard and Shakira share their children, Milan and Sasha, together.