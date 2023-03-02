Shakira’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Two Children She Shares With Gerard Piqué

Shakira is a Grammy-winning singer known for her hits “Hips Don’t Lie”, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, and more.

She is a proud mom to two children.

Although she has not been married, she was previously with soccer player, Gerard Piqué.

The songstress and her now-ex split in June 2022 amid the athlete’s cheating allegations.

“Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker Shakira, 46, is a global music legend. Not only is her latest song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” an instant hit, but she also has three Grammy Awards under her belt! However, when the blonde bombshell isn’t busy creating dance-worthy songs in the studio, she’s often spotted with her two kids: Sasha, 8, and Milan Piqué Mebarak, 10. The songstress welcomed her little ones with her now-ex, Gerard Piqué, 36, during their nearly 11-year-long relationship. Amid her latest breakup singles, below is all about her kids, her romance with their father, and more!

Shakira’s Son, Milan Piqué Mebarak

The former couple’s oldest son is their adorable boy, Milan. Shakira gave birth to the 10-year-old on Jan. 22, 2013, about two years after she and Gerard made their romance official. At the time of Milan’s arrival, Shakira and the proud dad took to her website, via US Weekly, to reveal the exciting birth announcement. “We are happy to announce the birth of Milan Piqué Mebarak, son of Shakira Mebarak and Gerard Piqué, born January 22nd at 9:36pm, in Barcelona, Spain,” the statement read, explaining that “the name Milan (pronounced MEE-lahn), means dear, loving and gracious in Slavic; in Ancient Roman, eager and laborious; and in Sanskrit, unification.”

Interestingly, the website then stated that Milan would pursue a career in professional soccer like his dad. “Just like his father, baby Milan became a member of FC Barcelona at birth,” the site read at the time. These days, Milan can be spotted on his momma’s Instagram during his karate matches, playdates, and more. On April 24, 2022, Shakira shared an adorable photo with her two children after their karate match. “Competing is never easy, I love watching them go gaining confidence and overcoming the fear of competing as it’s never easy at any age,” she caption the post (see above).

Their Youngest Son, Sasha Piqué Mebarak

Two years after their eldest son was born, Shakira and Gerard welcomed another boy, Sasha, on Jan. 29, 2015, per AP News. Both of her children were born in Barcelona, Spain, as that is where their father’s former soccer team was based out of. At the time of Sasha’s birth, the duo revealed the reasoning behind his name. The indicated his name is of “Greek and Russian descent and meant ‘defender of mankind’ and ‘warrior'”, per AP.

The Columbia native is an extremely proud boy mom, and often posts photos of both of her kiddos across her Instagram. In recent months, Shakira took Milan and Sasha to a Dodger game in Los Angeles, CA, on Aug. 2, 2022. “Thanks to the @dodgers for making my kids feel at home,” she captioned the photo of them on the baseball field (see above). And just six days later she shared a sweet image of them in a warm embrace. “The purest love,” she wrote on the post.

What She’s Said About Motherhood

Shakira loves being a mother, and has spoken about how her children heal her numerous times, including in a 2022 Mother’s Day post, shared via Instagram. “Just with a kiss they heal everything and make it worth it to keep fighting for them! Happy day to all the moms! With one kiss they can cure it all and make it worth your while to keep fighting for them. Happy Mother’s Day!”, she captioned the photo of her boys kissing her cheeks.

In recent news, Shakira and Gerard have reported “signed a custody agreement”, as reported by E! News in Nov. 2022. The boys are will reportedly move to Miami, Florida with their mother, as that is where her “maternal family” is located. “Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection,” the now-exes told the outlet at the time, “and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment.”

Gerard and his former leading lady ended their 11-year romance in June 2022. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways,” they said in a joint-statement to E! News at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.” Since then, the now-retired athlete has gone Instagram official with his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, as of Jan. 25, 2023 (see photo here). Meanwhile, Shakira is focused on being single, per a new interview with Canal Estrellas on Feb. 28, 2023.