Shakira’s Boyfriend: Everything To Know About Her Romances With Gerard Pique, Antonio de la Rúa & More

Shakira, 46, burst onto the Latin music scene in the 1990s and the English-language market in the early 2000s with mega hit songs like “Whenever, Wherever,” and through it all, she’s led a highly publicized love life. The talented artist has dated various men, including Osvaldo Rios, Antonio de la Rua, and Gerard Pique, in the past, and has been pretty open about the ups and downs of the romances. She’s also shared some monumental experiences, including having kids, with some of them.

Osvaldo Rios

Shakira reportedly dated telenovela actor Osvaldo, who was 17 years her senior, for eight months in 1997. Although not much is known about their romance, she admitted they “fell in love,” during her appearance on Show Business. They reportedly lived together for some time and Shakira admitted that her song “Flies in the House” was about him, during an interview.

“It was a very beautiful song that was written for me, among many others that are already public knowledge like ‘You’, ‘Ojos así’, many others; I practically keep them in napkins, because she wrote on airplane napkins, at least when we were together; the muse hit her on the planes,” Osvaldo reportedly said about the songs Shakira wrote about him, in a 2023 interview.

Antonio de la Rua

After splitting from Osvaldo, who is the lawyer son of the late Argentine president Fernando de la Rúa, Shakira started dating Antonio around 2010. Their romance ended up lasting 10 years before they split in 2010. The lovebirds were sometimes photographed out and about and always appeared content and happy.

They met on his father’s electoral race, while she was promoting her MTV Unplugged CD and prepping for her Anfibio Tour. He became her lawyer for years and in 2012 and 2013, after they decided to go their separate ways, he reportedly was asking for compensation for his work for her and even claimed to help make her career. The court ended up dismissing the case.

Despite their ending of their romance, Shakira still showed up to pay her respects to Osvaldo’s father when he passed away in 2019. She also took to Instagram to share a touching message about Fernando and how he affected her life. “Fernando, you are gone forever, friend. Your children, your wife Inés, your grandchildren, your friends and I, will remember you with an immense sense of love for your humble and loving soul,” she wrote.

“You have overcome many battles, many of them you didn’t deserve, which you fought them with admirable strength and dignity,” she continued. “Now rest and fly to a better place where there are no betrayals, no disappointments, go find peace and refuge with your parents, your brother and all those who loved you and truly knew you. I will always be your friend, in this life and the next. I love you friend, Shakira.”

Gerard Pique

Shakira romantically moved on with soccer player Gerard after meeting him on the set of her music video for her song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” in 2010. They got involved in a serious relationship that she confirmed with a cozy photo shared to Facebook in early 2011 and it ended up lasting 11 years. During their romance, they welcomed two children together, including son Milan in 2013 and son Sasha in 2015.

The former couple confirmed their split with a social media post in June 2022. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Since the split, Shakira has released songs that are reportedly about Gerard. Some of them include “Monotonia” and “BZRP Music Sessions #53.” Meanwhile, by early 2023, Gerard romantically moved on with Clara Chia.