Shakira Dances In A Crop Top To Apparent Gerard Pique Diss Song ‘Copa Vacia’: Watch

Shakira looked fantastic in her newest Instagram video, where she danced to her newest single “Copa Vacia” on Wednesday, August 9. The Colombian singer, 46, sported a long-sleeve black crop top and matching leggings as she showed that hips still don’t lie, as she showed off her moves. Additionally, the bouncy tune also appears to be inspired by her breakup with her longtime partner Gerard Pique, 36, over a year ago.

In the video, the “She Wolf” singer shook her hips and pantomimed a few moves along with the lyrics, such as gesturing to her wrist when singing about time and making a phone gesture. Towards the end of the video, she pointed directly at the camera. While the song itself seems to be about the split, Shakira’s choreography is still just as amazing as ever!

Shakira dropped “Copa Vacia” along with fellow Colombian singer Manuel Turizo at the end of June. While she doesn’t name her ex explicitly, the song is an angry breakup tune. “You’re colder than January/I ask for heat, and you don’t give me more than ice,” she sings in Spanish, per Pop Buzz. “I’ve been thirsty for you for a while, I don’t know why/I’m left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup.”

Shakira and Gerard split after 11 years together in June 2022. The former couple share two sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. “Copa Vacia” isn’t the only song that Shakira has released to call out her former partner. She dropped the tune “BZRP Music Sessions #53” with DJ Bizarrap, where she seemingly called out Gerard’s new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. “A wolf like me doesn’t have time for novices like you/ I was too much for you, that’s why you’re now with someone more like yourself,” she sings on the tune.

A year after the split, Shakira opened up about the difficult feelings in the breakup coming while she was going through another tough time: her dad being hospitalized. “My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU,” she told People En Espanol.

Since the split, Gerard has also shaded Shakira over the backlash he’s received in interviews. “My ex is Latin American … you don’t know what I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives,” he said in an April appearance on Gerard Romero’s podcast.