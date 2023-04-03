Gerard Pique Shades Ex Shakira & Her Fans In New Interview: They ‘Have No Lives’

The bad blood between Shakira, 46, and her ex, Gerard Piqué, 36, continues! One day ahead of the mother-of-two‘s Instagram farewell post to Barcelona, the retired soccer player appeared on Gerard Romero’s podcast on Apr. 1 and accused his ex’s fans of having “no lives” amid the continued backlash he’s received for cheating on the “Monotonía” songstress. “I am very disappointed with what society is,” he said in the interview, translated by US Weekly. “So my ex is Latin American … you don’t know what I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives.”

During the candid conversation, the father of Shakira’s two sons confessed that this backlash would’ve gotten to him prior, but not now. “In the beginning, it was bad and it reached a point where if I had let things get to me, I would have thrown myself off a cliff,” Gerard continued. “But I don’t care about any of it. Honestly, not at all because I don’t know them. These people have no lives and why should I care? I’ll never meet them, they’re robots, you know?”

Later, he credited his positive attitude for being able to cope with people’s online commentary. He noted that it’s, “healthy because if you care about people’s opinions, you’re dead.” The proud dad also added that being nonchalant about others opinions is the best way to go. “They want you to worry and when you do, they would have won. You have to show them that you don’t care because it gets them angrier,” Gerard said. Shakira also seemingly reacted to her ex calling her “Latino Americana”, as she took to Twitter on Apr. 2, and wrote, “Orgullosa de ser [proud to be] Latinoamericana.”

As many know, the Columbia native and her ex announced their split in June 2022, after they dated for just over a decade. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement released by her PR firm read at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” Their relationship reportedly came to an end after the former athlete allegedly cheated on Shakira with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. Shakira’s ex even went Instagram official with her on Jan. 25, as he shared a loved-up selfie with her.

One day after Gerard’s podcast interview, the Grammy-winner took to Instagram to pen a goodbye letter to the city of Barcelona, where she and her ex lived during their relationship. “I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” she wrote in the caption in Spanish, translated into English. “Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love.” Following the messy breakup, the recording artist has since released several breakup anthems, including “BZRP Music Sessions #53” with DJ Bizarrap, and “TQG” with Karol G.