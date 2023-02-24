Shakira Admits Seeing Gerard Pique With New GF ‘Hurt’ Her As She Teams Up With Karol G On ‘TQG’

Shakira and Karol G have a message for their exes on the new song “TQG,” which they released on Feb. 24, along with a music video. The ladies reflect on past mistakes that they made in their previous relationships on the track. In the chorus, the women sing, “If you know that I do not repeat my mistakes, tell your new baby that I don’t compete for men.” Shakira split from her longtime partner, Gerard Pique, in 2022, while Karol G and rapper Anuel AA ended their engagement in 2021.

In Shakira’s first verse, she seems to directly call out Gerard for going public with his new relationship with Clara Chia shortly after their split. “Seeing you with the new one hurt me,” Shakira sings. “But I’m now focusing on me. What we lived, I forgot, and that’s what has offended you.” By the end of the verse, Shakira is making it clear that she’s totally over her ex and his new romance, adding, “You are no longer welcome here, and what your girlfriend threw at me, that doesn’t annoy me or make me laugh” (loosely translated).

In the third verse, Shakira and Karol G sing together, accusing their exes of “liking” their photos, seemingly on social media. However, they’re not falling for those tricks anymore. “You left and I got triple M: Much hotter, much tougher, much lighter,” Shak belts out. At one point, she even blatantly claims that her ex wants to “get back together,” but insists that she’s “not an idiot” and won’t be going there.

Shakira and Gerard got together in 2011 and had two sons together. They announced their separation in June 2022, and things have been messy in the months since. Shakira has not shied away from calling out her ex publicly, whether it be in her music or on social media. In January, Shakira dropped the track “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which featured more shade at her former partner. In the lyrics, she calls out Gerard for leaving her with “the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt with the treasury.” This is in reference to Gerard’s mom living in the home next to Shakira, as well as her legal problems with the Spanish government (she’s been accused of tax fraud, but has maintained her innocence).

Meanwhile, Gerard has thrown his fair share of shade, as well. After Shakira dropped “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” the soccer player clapped back by driving a car that his ex mentioned in the lyrics. “You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo,” Shakira sings on the track, comparing herself to Gerard’s new woman. To prove a point, Gerard was seen driving in a Twingo car just days later. It’s safe to say that this split stays messy!