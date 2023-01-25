Shakira’s Ex Gerard Pique Goes Instagram Official With New GF 7 Months After Split

Gerard Piqué has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, who he is believed to have been dating since at least the summer of 2022. The 35-year-old soccer pro took to Instagram on Jan. 25 to share a cozy selfie of himself and Clara — a 23-year-old advertising and public relations professional — and left it without a caption, letting the love in their eyes do the talking. As seen below, the pair grinned at the camera, with Gerard sweetly touching his head to Clara’s. Gerard has not publicly commented on his relationship with Clara as of this writing.

The photo came 13 days after Shakira, 45, dropped her revenge song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” in which she accuses her ex-husband of moving on at a super-fast rate with a much younger woman. “I’m worth two 22-year-olds / You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded in a Rolex for a Casio,” she sings, per Genius. The song became her first No. 1 hit on the Hot Latin Songs chart, Billboard reported this week.

The former pro athlete and the “She Wolf” hitmaker announced their split in June 2022 after 11 years together. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the former couple said in a joint statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” Gerard and Shakira were never legally married, but they welcomed two children into the world during their long-term relationship: sons Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9.

Two months after their split, Gerard was photographed making out with Clara at a music festival in Catalonia, Spain. “Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their break-up,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “Shakira feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Gerard including not collecting on child support or anything,” they added. “Even though Gerard is still living in Barcelona she has even agreed to cover the costs for him to visit his children in Miami on a regular basis. So, for him to put something like this out there feels so unnecessary.”

However, Shakira seems to feel differently now, as she said in “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″ that the situation has only made her stronger. “You thought you’d hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women no longer cry, women get paid,” she sings.

The Grammy Award winner also opened up about the split in a Sept. 2022 interview with Elle. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation,” she explained. “And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. … I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

Aside from seeing her kids have to deal with the separation, Shakira said it was heartbreaking to see her dreams of having a big, happy family ripped up before her eyes. “For those women like me who believe in values like family who had the dream, the big dream of having a family forever, to see that dream broken or shredded into pieces is probably one of the most painful things that you can ever go through,” she noted, before changing her tone. “But I think that women, we are resilient. You know, we have this resiliency that is just innate in all of us. And we are meant to nurture and to take care of those who depend on us. So you ask me how I manage this. And I just manage, I guess, reminding myself that I need to become an example for my kids, that I need to be what they want, what I want them to become.”