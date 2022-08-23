Shakira Cuddles Sons Milan, 9, & Sasha, 7, After Ex Gerard Pique’s Seen With Rumored GF

Shakira, 45, bonded with her children over the weekend, just as her ex Gerard Piqué, 35, canoodled with his new girlfriend. The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker, who split from the Spanish football player earlier this summer after 11 years together, went on a walk with their sons Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, and their dog on Sunday, August 21, as seen in THESE PHOTOS, which show Shakira sweetly embracing her boys.

Shakira wrapped her arms around her two sons on their walk, where she wore a pink dress and a pair of matching sneakers. The Latina superstar let her hair down and accessorized her look with a hot pink over-the-shoulder purse. Both of Shakira’s sons dressed casual in T-shirts, shorts, and sneakers. One of the boys used a blue leash to walk their adorable family dog.

Later that day, Shakira’s ex was pictured kissing his new girlfriend, public relations student Clara Chia Marti, 23, at the Summerfest Cerdanya Festival in Catalonia, Spain. The PDA-filled encounter between Gerard and Clara comes only two months after the professional athlete and Shakira announced their breakup. A source told The Sun that Shakira is “very angry” that her ex already went public with his new romance. The insider also revealed that Clara works at Gerard’s PR company Kosmos and they’ve been “seeing each other for months.”

Shakira and Gerard met back in March 2011 on the set of Shakira’s music video for the World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” Rumors of an impending split have recently surrounded the pair after the Spanish news outlet El Periodico reported Gerard had left the family home in Barcelona and was living by himself. On June 4, Shakira and Gerard announced their split in a joint statement, saying, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

A few weeks after the couple confirmed their split, Shakira was charged with tax fraud and is now facing eight years in prison. Prosecutors in Spain accused Shakira of defrauding the government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes while living in the country from 2012 to 2014. She has rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office and is going to court to argue her innocence.