Shakira Is All Smiles While Rocking A Wetsuit At The Beach With Her 2 Sons Amidst Tax Fraud Case

A little surf and sand eased Shakira’s mind while dealing with her $14 million tax fraud case. The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer donned a wetsuit and hit the beach alongside her two sons, Milan and Sasha.

By:
November 30, 2022 12:02PM EST
View gallery
** RIGHTS: NO TV ** Cantabria, SPAIN - *EXCLUSIVE* - *Not Available for Broadcast**Colombian Singer Shakira takes a break to go surfing AGAIN with a handsome surf coach in Cantabria, Spain. Shakira was accompanied by her children before heading to Miami after splitting from footballer Gerard Pique after 11 years. *Shot on NOV 26, 2022* Pictured: Shakira BACKGRID USA 30 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Lagencia Press / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: NO TV ** Cantabria, SPAIN - *EXCLUSIVE* - *Not Available for Broadcast**Colombian Singer Shakira takes a break to go surfing AGAIN with a handsome surf coach in Cantabria, Spain. Shakira was accompanied by her children before heading to Miami after splitting from footballer Gerard Pique after 11 years. *Shot on NOV 26, 2022* Pictured: Shakira BACKGRID USA 30 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Lagencia Press / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Lagencia Press / BACKGRID

Late November isn’t usually a time to go surfing in the Northern Hemisphere, but when you’re Shakira, you make time for the beach. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), Shakira, 45, took her sons – Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 – to the beach in Cantabria, Spain. The singer sported a navy-colored wetsuit to keep herself warm in the chilly ocean waters, while her boys dressed in black wetsuits when they were out in the waves.

Shakira and her kids (Lagencia Press / BACKGRID)

This beach trip comes amidst Shakira’s ongoing $14 million tax fraud case. The Colombian singer is accused of “failing to pay income taxes to the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014,” per The New York Times. Prosecutors claimed Shakira spent more than half of each year in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and allegedly used a previously established “corporate framework” to hide income and assets during those years.

(Lagencia Press / BACKGRID)

Spanish law says that those who live six months – 183 days or more – in the country must pay taxes. Spanish domestic tax law uses three criteria to consider if a person is a resident or not: “physical presence, the center of economic interests, and the location of a spouse and children,” per NYT. For over a decade, Shakira was involved with Barcelona FC player Gerard Piqué, until they announced their split in June.

Shakira has denied all the allegations and has reportedly paid the 14.5 million Euros that the Spanish Treasury claimed she owed. “First of all, I didn’t spend 183 days per year at that time at all,” Shakira said in an Elle interview. “I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them. And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one.

“Shakira is a taxpayer who has always shown impeccable tax conduct and has never had tax problems in any other jurisdiction,” her legal team said in a Nov. 25 statement. “With no solid evidence to support the charges against her, she has been fiercely persecuted in the criminal and media spheres using unacceptable methods to damage her reputation and force her to come to a settlement agreement.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad