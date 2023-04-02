Shakira Flies Out Of Barcelona With Sons Milan, 10, & Sasha, 8, After Split From Gerard Pique

Shakira left the Spanish city for a family vacation and will not return as she gets ready to start a new life with her boys in Miami, FL.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 2, 2023 4:52PM EDT
Shakira, Kids
View gallery
** RIGHTS: NO TV ** Cantabria, SPAIN - *EXCLUSIVE* - *Not Available for Broadcast**Colombian Singer Shakira takes a break to go surfing AGAIN with a handsome surf coach in Cantabria, Spain. Shakira was accompanied by her children before heading to Miami after splitting from footballer Gerard Pique after 11 years. *Shot on NOV 26, 2022* Pictured: Shakira BACKGRID USA 30 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Lagencia Press / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**Please Blur Children's Faces If Required To Do So In Your Territory** Shakira and her two boys enjoy the M&M store in Times Square and head to Nobu for dinner in New York City Pictured: Shakira Ref: SPL5529204 100323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Shakira and her children Sasha and Mila Pique Mubarek touch down at JFK Airport in New York. 09 Mar 2023 Pictured: Shakira. Sasha. Milan. Photo credit: Jackson Lee/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA953771_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Shakira, 46, looked content on Sunday as she gets ready to embark on a life in a new city with her sons. The singer was photographed at the airport as she left Barcelona, Spain along with her two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, ahead of a family holiday. The doting mom, who split from her sons’ father Gerard Pique, last year, will be moving to Miami, FL with her brood after reportedly signing a “custody agreement” with her ex and will reportedly not return to Barcelona anytime soon.

Shakira wore a denim jacket with jeans during the outing, and had her long wavy hair down. She added sunglasses to her look and white platform sneakers. Both of her sons wore T-shirts and shorts with sneakers, and she made sure to keep them close, even putting her hand on one of their shoulders as they got ready to board the plane.

Shakira, Kids
Shakira and her sons during a previous outing. (WavyPeter / SplashNews)

Shakira, Milan, and Sasha’s outing comes after reports revealed that the “Whenever, Wherever” crooner gave Gerard just days notice that she was leaving Barcelona for Miami this week so the boys could start a new school on Apr. 11. It also comes less than a week after the doting dad was seen hugging one of his sons at a soccer game in Barcelona. Gerard also spoke out publicly for the first time since he and Shakira split, last week.

“Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children,” Gerard said about co-parenting with his ex, in an interview with El Pais. “It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father.”

Shakira, Kids
Another photo of Shakira and her sons. (WavyPeter / SplashNews)

The former professional soccer player also admitted he’s “very happy” in his relationship with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, 24. “I keep doing what I want,” he said. “The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I’m not going to spend money cleaning up my image.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad