Shakira’s Ex Gerard Pique Hugs Son At Soccer Game In Barcelona After Breaking Silence About Split

Gerard Pique, 36, enjoyed quality time with his two sons just days after he finally addressed his split from Shakira, 46. Gerard brought his sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, to the final soccer game of the season for his Kings League in Barcelona on Sunday, March 26. Gerard, who retired from soccer after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, was seen hugging and kissing Sasha on the forehead, while Milan was on the field kicking the soccer ball before the game started.

Gerard dressed casual for the game, wearing a light green sweater and black jeans. Gerard and his sons were there for the final game of the inaugural season of the Kings League, which Gerard founded. The former Manchester United player gave the gold trophy to the winning team, El Barrio.

Gerard’s outing with his kids came just days after he explained in an interview that he’s “protecting” his children in the wake of his split from their mother Shakira, who he was in a relationship with for 11 years. “Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children,” Gerard told El Pais. “It is about protecting them,” he added. “That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father.”

Gerard also said, “The people that I love and care about are the ones who know me. The rest isn’t important to me. I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have. I’m very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness.” The dad-of-two didn’t reveal where he currently stands with Shakira, but he did say that he’s “very happy” amidst his relationship with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, 24.

Shakira and Gerard were together for over a decade, and had two sons together, before they called it quits last June. A few months after the split, Shakira released a diss track called “BZRP Music Sessions #53” where she outright shaded Gerard for allegedly cheating on her with Clara while they were still together. Gerard still has not addressed Shakira’s cheating claims, though he has gone Instagram official with his relationship with Clara.