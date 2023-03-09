Shakira Smiles Spending Day Traveling With Her Sons Milan, 10, & Sasha, 8: Photos

Unbothered! Blonde bombshell Shakira, 46, smiled big while leaving JFK airport in New York City on Thursday. The proud momma bear was accompanied by her and her ex, Gerard Piqué‘s two sons: Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, while exiting the busy travel center. For her stylish airport look, the “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” hitmaker rocked a floral Dolce & Gabbana cap complete with a matching black puffer coat. The Grammy winner also sported a Balenciaga purse, oversized sunglasses, and platform sneakers.

During the outing, Shakira held both of her children‘s hands just before they took on the Big Apple. Sasha and his brother nearly matched with adorable blue hooded sweatshirts and white sneakers. The 8-year-old opted for jeans, while Milan paired his look with some cozy sweatpants. Their mom and Gerard welcomed their eldest son in 2013, while Sasha was born in 2015.

The mom-and-sons outing comes nearly two weeks after Shakira and Karol G, 32, released their hit song “TQG” on Feb. 24. The 46-year-old promoted the song with multiple stills from the official music video via Instagram on Feb. 21. “We know you’ve been waiting for it and here we are! @KarolG x @Shakira TQG February 24,” she captioned the sexy post. After the single became an instant hit, Shakira took to her social media to thank her fans once more. “When women come together, THE OUTCOME IS POWERFUL Making history together TQG @karolg @shakira,” she wrote on Feb. 24.

Karol G and the fellow Colombian songstress’ collaboration comes just over one month after Shakira released “BZRP Music Sessions #53” with DJ Bizarrap, 24, on Jan. 11. The track famously slams her retired soccer player ex and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, who he allegedly cheated on her with during their 11-year romance. Some of the lyrics of the clapback anthem include: “You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt with the Treasury,” and “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

Gerard and his now-ex-girlfriend dated from 2011 until they officially announced their breakup in June 2022. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple’s statement at the time read. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” More recently, Shakira shaded Clara (who Gerard went Instagram official with on Jan. 25) during an interview with Canal Estrellas on Feb. 27. “There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women,” she told the outlet at the time.