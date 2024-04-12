Is Shakira Dating Lucien Laviscount After Gerard Pique Split?

Shakira reportedly has a new man in her life, and it’s Lucien Laviscount from Emily in Paris! Neither the pop singer nor the actor has publicly confirmed the reports, but he starred in Shakira’s steamy “Puntería” music video, and two have been spotted hanging out since then. Naturally, fans are dying to know more about Shakira’s rumored flame.

Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, April 10, that the “Hips Don’t Lie’ hitmaker and the actor are “casually” dating, but nothing is serious at the moment.

“She’s casually seeing him,” a source told the publication, adding that their “chemistry started” on the set of the “Puntería” music video earlier this year. Days after the video aired in March, the two were seen spending time together in New York City following Shakira’s surprise performance in Times Square at the time.

A separate insider added to the outlet, “Shakira and Lucien have a light playful thing going on — and he’s very into her.”

Daily Mail also reported that the two are seeing one another, with a source telling the outlet earlier this month, “Shakira is desperate to fall in love, but her friends are concerned because Lucien has slowly crept his way up the celebrity ladder while dating women who were all less famous than Shakira.”

The source also alleged that the “women [Lucien] has been with are all very different. Now he is seeing Shakira, and she wants love. But her friends fear he just wants people to know his name and she provides that. They are seeing each other but are not heavily involved yet.”

Previously, Shakira was with Gerard Piqué for more than a decade until they split in mid-2022. The “Waka Waka” artist and the athlete, 37, share sons Milan and Sasha together. At the time their split was announced, Gerard faced backlash over rumors that he cheated on Shakira with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. However, the rumors were never confirmed.

As for Shakira, she opened up about her and Gerard’s former long-term relationship during an interview with The Sunday Times in March.

“For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football,” Shakira told the publication. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

As for Lucien, he reportedly dated a few A-list stars, including actress Keke Palmer in the past.