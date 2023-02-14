Gerard Pique Breaks Silence On Clara Chia Romance & Admits He’s Her ‘Puppet’ When They Go Shopping

Gerard Pique opened up about his romance with Clara Chia while making an appearance on Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos’ Twitch livestream. The soccer star, 36, spoke about what it’s like when he and his girlfriend go shopping together, joking that she helps him dress fashionably. Gerard also briefly mentioned his past relationship with Shakira.

The streamer asked Gerard if he keeps up with fashion since his pro soccer career came to an end, and he said that he tends to defer to Clara. “The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me. I’m a puppet,” he joked, per DailyMail.

Later in the interview, Ibai asked about the most famous person that he’s had as a contact in his phone, and he said it was a toss-up between his ex or another soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. “I would say Shakira, probably, who was my partner. I’m thinking of Instagram followers and yes, I would say Shakira for that reason,” he said. “That’s if it’s not related to football, because I think Cristiano Ronaldo is the person with the most Instagram followers in the world right now.”

Gerard and Shakira announced that they were splitting up in June 2022 after 11 years together. The exes finalized a custody agreement regarding their two kids Sasha and Milan in December. Shortly after an agreement was reached, Gerard and Clara went Instagram Official with their relationship after months of being seen out and about together.

Since the split, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer has spoken about the breakup, calling it “the darkest hour of my life” in a September interview with Elle. Aside from the interview, Shakira has seemingly made references to Gerard many times in her music since the split. Her October track “Monotonia” was seemingly inspired by the split. “You, distant with your attitude, and that filled me with restlessness / You didn’t give even half, but I do know that I gave more than you,” she sings in the song.