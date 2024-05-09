Cardi B Defends Herself From Backlash After Saying Met Gala Dress Designer Was ‘Asian’ Instead of His Name

Cardi B spoke out after she received some negative heat for a comment that she made at the Met Gala on Monday, May 6. The “WAP” rapper, 31, released a video responding to backlash for her saying that her dress designer was “Asian,” rather than saying the designer’s name, on Instagram. The clip of Cardi defending herself has since been circulated on X (formerly Twitter).

For the fashion event, Cardi sported a stunning, long black gown, designed by Chinese designer Sensen Lii. When asked who her designer was by Vogue, Cardi didn’t give the designer’s name. “I feel amazing,” she said. It’s this amazing designer. They’re Asian and everything.” Cardi did credit Sensen’s brand Windowsen in her Instagram post.

Cardi B responds to former director of Vogue after he called her out for forgetting to name the designer and referring to him as “asian or whatever” pic.twitter.com/XI9QzyJJpm — meyechel (@mxyxchel) May 8, 2024

When responding to backlash, Cardi accused her critics of blowing it out of proportion, before she explained why she had blanked on her designer’s name. “I see a lot of you guys fake gagging on Twitter,” she wrote, via Entertainment Tonight. “I want to make this very clear.”

The “I Like It” rapper explained that a big part of why she couldn’t recall her designer’s name came down to nerves and her initial plan for the red carpet not going as smoothly as she thought it would. “When I was on the red carpet, I was very scared because the dress was supposed to be on a little podium and I’ve been practicing how to pose on the podium, but at the carpet I wasn’t allowed to use the podium. So I had a lot of things on my mind and I was being rushed to the front of the line,” she said.

Cardi continued and said that she simply said “Asian,” because she was unsure of what their nationality was. “I feel like it’s offensive if I was to be like, ‘Oh, some Chinese designer’ or ‘some Korean designer’ or ‘some Vietnamese designer,'” she said. “I don’t wanna get somebody’s nationality mixed up.”

Ultimately though, Cardi didn’t seem too worried about the backlash and whether or not she’d be invited back. “Baby, I’m Cardi B,” she said.