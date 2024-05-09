 Cardi B Responds to Backlash for Calling Met Gala Designer ‘Asian’ – Hollywood Life

Cardi B Defends Herself From Backlash After Saying Met Gala Dress Designer Was ‘Asian’ Instead of His Name

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper accused people of "fake gagging," after tons of people called her out for her response when asked who designed her dress.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 9, 2024 9:28AM EDT
Cardi B 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Newark, New Jersey, USA - 12 Sep 2023 Wearing Dilara Findikoglu
Cardi B Fendi show, Departures, Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 06 Jul 2023
Cardi B leaving her Paris hotel. PFW. 05 Jul 2023 Pictured: Cardi B. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1003838_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cardi B spoke out after she received some negative heat for a comment that she made at the Met Gala on Monday, May 6. The “WAP” rapper, 31, released a video responding to backlash for her saying that her dress designer was “Asian,” rather than saying the designer’s name, on Instagram. The clip of Cardi defending herself has since been circulated on X (formerly Twitter).

For the fashion event, Cardi sported a stunning, long black gown, designed by Chinese designer Sensen Lii. When asked who her designer was by Vogue, Cardi didn’t give the designer’s name. “I feel amazing,” she said. It’s this amazing designer. They’re Asian and everything.” Cardi did credit Sensen’s brand Windowsen in her Instagram post.

When responding to backlash, Cardi accused her critics of blowing it out of proportion, before she explained why she had blanked on her designer’s name. “I see a lot of you guys fake gagging on Twitter,” she wrote, via Entertainment Tonight. “I want to make this very clear.”

The “I Like It” rapper explained that a big part of why she couldn’t recall her designer’s name came down to nerves and her initial plan for the red carpet not going as smoothly as she thought it would. “When I was on the red carpet, I was very scared because the dress was supposed to be on a little podium and I’ve been practicing how to pose on the podium, but at the carpet I wasn’t allowed to use the podium. So I had a lot of things on my mind and I was being rushed to the front of the line,” she said.

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi continued and said that she simply said “Asian,” because she was unsure of what their nationality was. “I feel like it’s offensive if I was to be like, ‘Oh, some Chinese designer’ or ‘some Korean designer’ or ‘some Vietnamese designer,'” she said. “I don’t wanna get somebody’s nationality mixed up.”

Ultimately though, Cardi didn’t seem too worried about the backlash and whether or not she’d be invited back. “Baby, I’m Cardi B,” she said.

