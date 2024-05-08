 Millie Bobby Brown Pens 22nd Birthday Tribute for Fiance Jake Bongiovi – Hollywood Life

Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Fiance Jake Bongiovi’s 22nd Birthday With Cute Tribute

The 'Stranger Things' actress shared a pair of photos to wish her fiance a happy birthday with a short message, declaring her love for him.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 8, 2024 9:22AM EDT
jake bongiovi, millie bobby brown
View gallery
Orlando, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -**WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Wedding planning with the future in-laws? 'Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown seen leaving spooky empire in Orlando with her mom Kelly Brown, her new fiance Jake Bongiovi and his parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. Millie and Jake announced their engagement after over 2 years of dating this past April. The Stranger Things star was casual in black ripped shorts and a white t-shirt. Pictured: Jake Bongivoi BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Orlando, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -**WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Wedding planning with the future in-laws? 'Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown seen leaving spooky empire in Orlando with her mom Kelly Brown, her new fiance Jake Bongiovi and his parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. Millie and Jake announced their engagement after over 2 years of dating this past April. The Stranger Things star was casual in black ripped shorts and a white t-shirt. Pictured: Jon Bon Jovi BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Orlando, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -**WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Wedding planning with the future in-laws? 'Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown seen leaving spooky empire in Orlando with her mom Kelly Brown, her new fiance Jake Bongiovi and his parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. Millie and Jake announced their engagement after over 2 years of dating this past April. The Stranger Things star was casual in black ripped shorts and a white t-shirt. Pictured: Jon Bon Jovi BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Happy birthday, Jake BongioviMillie Bobby Brown had a super cute message for her fiance on his 22nd birthday on Tuesday, May 7. The Enola Holmes star, 20, shared a pair of photos as she marked the special day for her fiance. She also included a super cute message to him in the caption for the post.

The first photo was a candid shot of Millie taking a photo of Jake, whose dad is rock icon Jon Bon Jovi. Millie sported a tiny pink dress as she appeared to snap a photo of Jake in a cowboy hat and a dark blue shirt and shorts. The setting looked like it was golden hour. The second photo was another cute moment where Jake was driving in a convertible with the Stranger Things actress in the passenger seat. As they drove, Jake held his fiancee’s hand.

In the caption, Millie gushed about Jake and how much she loves celebrating his birthday. “The day u [sic] were born is my favorite day,” she wrote. “I love you,” including a heart emoji.

Jake’s birthday comes about three months after Millie celebrated her 20th birthday with an epic celebration. She had a party with lots of friends, cake, and some time cuddling with Jake. As the actress began her 20s, Jake penned a loving tribute to his future wife. “Happy birthday, my beautiful fiancé I love you so much. Big year ahead,” he wrote on Instagram.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Millie and Jake have been dating since 2021. They announced that they were engaged in April 2023, after about two years of dating. Millie announced the engagement by sharing a line from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover.” She captioned the post, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Throughout their relationship, Jake and Millie have gushed about each other on social media and in interviews.  The pair have often shared cute videos and photos of one another, including a hilarious and sweet clip of Jake doing Millie’s makeup in September 2023.

ad