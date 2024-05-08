Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Fiance Jake Bongiovi’s 22nd Birthday With Cute Tribute

Happy birthday, Jake Bongiovi! Millie Bobby Brown had a super cute message for her fiance on his 22nd birthday on Tuesday, May 7. The Enola Holmes star, 20, shared a pair of photos as she marked the special day for her fiance. She also included a super cute message to him in the caption for the post.

The first photo was a candid shot of Millie taking a photo of Jake, whose dad is rock icon Jon Bon Jovi. Millie sported a tiny pink dress as she appeared to snap a photo of Jake in a cowboy hat and a dark blue shirt and shorts. The setting looked like it was golden hour. The second photo was another cute moment where Jake was driving in a convertible with the Stranger Things actress in the passenger seat. As they drove, Jake held his fiancee’s hand.

In the caption, Millie gushed about Jake and how much she loves celebrating his birthday. “The day u [sic] were born is my favorite day,” she wrote. “I love you,” including a heart emoji.

Jake’s birthday comes about three months after Millie celebrated her 20th birthday with an epic celebration. She had a party with lots of friends, cake, and some time cuddling with Jake. As the actress began her 20s, Jake penned a loving tribute to his future wife. “Happy birthday, my beautiful fiancé I love you so much. Big year ahead,” he wrote on Instagram.

Millie and Jake have been dating since 2021. They announced that they were engaged in April 2023, after about two years of dating. Millie announced the engagement by sharing a line from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover.” She captioned the post, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Throughout their relationship, Jake and Millie have gushed about each other on social media and in interviews. The pair have often shared cute videos and photos of one another, including a hilarious and sweet clip of Jake doing Millie’s makeup in September 2023.