Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Planning Her Wedding Has Been An ‘Exciting Time’ In Her Life

Millie Bobby Brown made rare remarks about her upcoming wedding to her fiancé Jake Bon Jovi in a new interview. The 19-year-old Stranger Things star, who got engaged to Jon Bon Jovi‘s 21-year-old son in April, told Women’s Wear Daily on August 14 that she’s “drawing the curtains” when it comes to wedding planning “just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once.” Millie added in interview, “And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me.”

Millie is private about her personal life, so it’s not a surprise that she wants to keep her wedding plans out of the spotlight. “I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest,” the Emmy nominated actress explained to WWD.

“I can say that the planning is going,” Millie added, “it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life.” Millie got engaged to Jake in April after one year of dating. She shared the engagement news on her Instagram, with a line from Taylor Swift‘s song “Lover”: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all. ”

It’s unclear when Millie and Jake are getting married, but the couple has already started the pre-wedding celebrations. At the start of June, the duo threw an engagement party. The event had an arc of white balloons and a neon sign that read, “Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi.” Millie wore a white crop top and skirt combo to the party, while Jake wore a green suit with white button down underneath.

Millie and Jake have had a busy summer while planning their wedding. They not only had their engagement party in June, but they also went to the Taylor Swift concert in Cincinnati at the end of the month. In July, the lovebirds enjoyed a day at Six Flags in Georgia with Millie’s younger sister, Ava Brown. Millie has been glowing on all her summer adventures with her future husband. They may be young, but they are so in love!