Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Are All Smiles On Adorable Six Flags Date: Photo

“Had the best time today at @sixflagsovergeorgia! Thank you for having me,” wrote Millie Bobby Brown on July 20. Millie, 19, shared a few photos from her day at the theme park, including her alongside her younger sister, Ava Brown, as they both wore pink capes bearing the Wonder Woman logo. Millie also showed a photo of her laughing as her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, enjoyed some Dippin’ Dots ice cream. Jake, 21, had an odd look while he got him a bit of the treat, while Millie couldn’t stop smiling.

gracias jake por hacer feliz a millie pic.twitter.com/AZE1QRN9TE — ari (@mcnultyysinkk) July 21, 2023

In the third photo that the Stranger Things star shared, Millie attempted to win a giant plush husky at one of the park’s games. It’s unclear if MBB had the skills to nail the basketball game, but she looked good doing it: she dressed in a pair of white shirts and a striped top. It was a perfect outfit for what appeared to be a perfect summer day.

This trip to Six Flags comes three months after Jake proposed to his Millie after one year of dating. Millie shared the engagement news on her Instagram, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all. The line came from “Lover” by Taylor Swift, and both she and Jake would attend Taylor’s concert in Cincinnati at the end of June. MBB wore Lover-era pink while hanging out in the VIP section.

It’s unclear when MBB and Jake will tie the knot, but the couple seems to be ready to walk down the aisle. At the start of June, the duo threw an engagement party. The event had an arc of white balloons and a neon sign that read, “Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi” (hinting that MBB might take Jake’s last name and wouldn’t have to change her initials to do it.)

Millie wore a white crop top and skirt at the engagement party, which gave “wedding in Ibiza” vibes. Jake was dressed in a green suit and a white jacket, showing that he could rock a formal look like no other.

View Related Gallery Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi With Their Family Orlando, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -**WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Wedding planning with the future in-laws? 'Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown seen leaving spooky empire in Orlando with her mom Kelly Brown, her new fiance Jake Bongiovi and his parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. Millie and Jake announced their engagement after over 2 years of dating this past April. The Stranger Things star was casual in black ripped shorts and a white t-shirt. Pictured: Jake Bongivoi BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Orlando, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -**WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Wedding planning with the future in-laws? 'Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown seen leaving spooky empire in Orlando with her mom Kelly Brown, her new fiance Jake Bongiovi and his parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. Millie and Jake announced their engagement after over 2 years of dating this past April. The Stranger Things star was casual in black ripped shorts and a white t-shirt. Pictured: Jon Bon Jovi BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jake’s dad, Jon Bon Jovi, has given his blessing to his son over the engagement. The “Livin’ On A Prayer” singer married his high school sweetheart and saw no issue with his son popping the question at such a young age. “If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice — growing together is wise,” he said. “I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with, and we like ’em all.”