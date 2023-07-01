Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Seen At Taylor Swift’s Cincinnati Concert On Ohio Date Night: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi, 21, were spotted at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour Show! The couple could be seen smiling in the audience ahead of the Cincinnati, Ohio concert on Friday, June 30 at Paycor Stadium. Jake and Millie appeared to be hanging out in a roped off VIP area with fold-up picnic chairs ahead of the three and a half hour show.

📸 | Millie Bobby Brown is at tonight’s show! pic.twitter.com/jjAzcE4Cw7 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 30, 2023

Like many Swifties, Millie also opted to channel one of Taylor’s many ‘eras’ with her outfit — going with an all pink ensemble to seemingly reflect 2019’s Lover. The brunette actress even copied the glitter heart over her eye, just like the “Cruel Summer” singer did for the cover of her seventh full-length project. The Stranger Things star kept the theme going with a heart drop earring set, as well as what appeared to be a pink denim shirt tucked into a matching pair of jeans. Jake didn’t appear to be in theme with his dark colored t-shirt, unless he was thinking reputation vibes.

Millie has made it more than clear she’s a Swiftie in recent months, including on her engagement post announcement back in April. In the photo, Jake hugs his wife-to-be from behind as she showed off her stunning diamond ring, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all” in the caption. The lyric is, of course, one of the most known lines from Lover‘s title single — inspired by Taylor’s longtime relationship with now ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Both Millie and Jake also celebrated the viral 10-minute Taylor’s Red (Taylor’s Version) song “All Too Well” last November. While sitting in a car, the duo belted out their own version of the iconic (and lengthy) break-up track, believed to be about Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, who she dated when she was 20 and he was 29. “And I can picture it, And I know it’s long gone and/That magic’s not here no more/And I might be okay, but I’m not fine at all,” the two sang via Instagram, before they dove into the catchy chorus.