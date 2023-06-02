Millie Bobby Brown Gives Bridal Vibes In White Outfit With Jake Bongiovi At Engagement Party

Nearly two months after Jake Bongiovi's proposal, he and Millie Bobby Brown celebrated their engagement with a party, where the actress dressed the part of a bride-to-be.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have a lot to celebrate! The newly engaged couple gathered with their close friends and family friends for an engagement party and Millie’s hairstylist took to Instagram to share some photos from the event. In the pics, Millie and Jake looked blissfully in love as they posed in front of an arc of white balloons, as well as a neon sign that read, “Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi.” Millie already looked ready to walk down the aisle, as she gave off big-time bridal vibes in her white crop top and skirt combo. Jake, meanwhile, wore a green suit with white button down underneath.

At just 19 years old, Millie accepted Jake’s romantic engagement proposal in mid-April 2023. The two started dating in 2021 and have been hot and heavy ever since. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Millie wrote on Instagram when sharing her engagement news. In their engagement photos, Millie looked like she was about to burst into tears as she and Jake wrapped their arms around each other, with her new diamond ring on full display.

Jake’s famous fatherJon Bon Jovi, has already given this happy couple his nod of approval, as well. In an interview with Andy Cohen, Jon defended Millie and Jake from critics who think they may be too young to get married. “If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice — growing together is wise,” he said. “I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like ’em all.”

Jon and his wife, Dorothea, have been together since 1989, so he’s certainly good source to get advice from! Millie and Jake recently spent some time with Jon and Dorothea and were photographed out with them on May 20. Although other photos from the couple’s engagement party were mostly kept under wraps, it’s likely that Jake’s parents were in attendance there, as well.

