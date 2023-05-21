Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Go On Outing With His Parents Jon Bon Jovi & Dorothea Hurley

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and Jake Bongiovi, 21, appeared to be on a family outing over the weekend, when they were spotted with the latter’s parents, Jon Bon Jovi, 61, and Dorothea Hurley, 60. The engaged lovebirds were photographed standing outside a black vehicle as they conversed with the singer and his spouse as well as others. At one point, Millie also flashed a big smile, looking happier than ever to be spending time with her future in-laws.

The Stranger Things star wore a white tee and black denim shorts, during the outing. She also had some of her hair pulled back and added sunglasses to her look. Jake wore a long-sleeved black top with dark blue pants. He also had on a backwards blue baseball cap with sunglasses over it. Jon and Dorothea dressed in their own casual outfits, including a black T-shirt, jeans, and a white baseball cap for him, and a blue top, white pants, and a sun hat for her, as they mingled with the young couple.

Millie and Jake’s latest family sighting comes three weeks after they were spotted looking so in love while walking around an airport in Milan, Italy. The brown-haired beauty looked adoringly at her future husband as they stayed close the entire time. Her gorgeous engagement ring could also be seen on her left hand ring finger.

Millie and Jake announced their engagement on Instagram in Apr. She shared a black and white photo of the two of them hugging as she showed her ring. She captioned the special post with lyrics from the song “Lover” by Taylor Swift. “I’ve love you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she wrote along with a white heart emoji.

Millie and Jake first started dating in June 2021 and have been pretty open about sharing memorable moments in their romance on social media. They’ve also attended special events together and even posed on the carpet of the premiere of the fourth season of Stranger Things. Prior to their engagement, a source told HollywoodLife that Millie had already met Jake’s parents and they were thrilled about her.

“Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman,” the source said.