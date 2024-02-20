Millie Bobby Brown’s Fiance Jake Bongiovi Celebrates Her Birthday & Their ‘Big Year Ahead’ in Sweet Post

Is Jake Bongiovi sending fans a signal? The 21-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi celebrated his fiancée Millie Bobby Brown’s 20th birthday in a new Instagram post — and he mentioned that this year is a “big” one for them.

“Happy birthday, my beautiful fiancé I love you so much. Big year ahead [sic],” Jake wrote on Monday, February 19, alongside a photo of him embracing the Stranger Things actress and kissing her on the cheek. In the picture, Jake was wearing a white graphic T-shirt, while Millie wore an ivory strapless dress for the photo-op.

Fans couldn’t resist but ask whether Jake was hinting that he and Millie are getting married this year.

“Omg are y’all going to get married this year?” an Instagram user commented.

Yesterday, Millie and Jake were photographed grabbing coffee together in New York City. The duo dressed in warm winter gear for the chilly day out.

Millie and Jake have been together since meeting on Instagram in 2021. They quickly hit it off, and their relationship grew more serious over the following two years. In April 2023, the pair got engaged.

Some critics believe the happy couple are too young to get married. However, neither Millie nor Jake has let the negativity bring them down. Even his dad pointed out that their happiness is all that matters during his May 2023 interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” the “It’s My Life” rocker, 61, said at the time. “My advice really is, growing together is wise. … Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.”

Toward the end of that year, Millie opened up about their romance in an interview with Glamour. Though she and Jake rarely comment on their love, Millie took the opportunity to clarify that getting married wasn’t desirable for her until she met Jake.

“My dream was to have a baby. I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me, and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me,” the Damsel actress explained. “So, that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife.”

Millie continued, “After meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don’t have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn’t want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this.’”