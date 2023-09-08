Millie Bobby Brown’s Fiance Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup in Adorable Video: ‘A First for Me’

Image Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown’s fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, showed off his cosmetic skills by doing her makeup in new video.

“Today, I have been asked to do Millie’s makeup, which I’m very excited to do,” the New Jersey native, 21, said in a YouTube clip posted on Thursday, September 7. “This is a first for me — putting her makeup on. We’re gonna see what happens.”

In the video, the Stranger Things actress, 19, appeared fresh-faced while Jake tried to figure out which beauty product to start with. They then answered questions about their love life as he applied eyebrow pencil to Millie’s face.

While answering the first question on how they met, Jake replied, “We met — as I strangely think some people know — via social [media]. We met via Instagram.”

After attempting to enhance Millie’s eyebrow, he chose to retry the process to create an improved, finer look.

“So, what was your first impression of me?” the Godzilla Vs. Kong star asked her fiancé. He then recalled how he was “taken aback” after meeting Millie in person.

“When we met, and you and I were in the airport, I think I was taken aback because what people kind of, like, don’t understand is — it’s such a Gen Z thing — is that when you meet someone online, you don’t have a gage for their physical person,” Jake explained.

The duo then got sidetracked with Millie’s makeup once again, as Jake prepared to apply her foundation. When it came time to put bronzer on her cheekbones, though, the actor applied a little too much right after stroking the brush across her face. By the end of the video, Jake had applied a heavy amount of eyeliner to Millie, joking that he felt “accomplished.” Nevertheless, the duo shared a few laughs and a kiss.

Millie and Jake quickly became a fan-favorite couple after they began dating in 2021. Less than two years later, the pair got engaged.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” the Emmy nominee captioned an Instagram post earlier this year, in reference to the lyrics from Taylor Swift’s single “Lover.” In the photo, she smiled for the camera and subtly showed off her engagement ring while Jake wrapped his arms around her. The son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi even commented on Millie’s post, writing, “Forever.”