 Millie Bobby Brown Smashes Birthday Cake at Party: Photos – Hollywood Life

Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Smashes Birthday Cake & Snuggles Up With Fiancé Jake Bongiovi in New 20th Birthday Photos

Millie Bobby Brown shared sweet new pics from her recent 20th birthday party, including a satisfying cake smash!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 21, 2024 8:03PM EST
Image Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is 20 years old, and she doesn’t want you to forget it! The Godzilla Vs. Kong actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few more pics from the bash celebrating her February 19 birthday. In the first pic, she leaned down to mime taking a huge bite out of her white cake, which read “Twenty,” while wearing a cute white strapless mini dress. A second photo showed a lavish table setting, complete with “Twenty” spelled out on the wall in gold balloons.

In the third pic, the Enola Holmes beauty grabbed a handful of cake and appeared to be laughing while enjoying a bite of the sweet confection. Her friends laughed and snapped pics nearby. In the next photo, the Stranger Things actress leaned her head against fiancé Jake Bongiovi and smiled, a gigantic white balloon floating in the background. She tagged the ornate Cathédrale Restaurant in New York in the February 21 post, and captioned the pics, “the best time,” alongside a white heart emoji.

In her Instagram Stories the same day, she shared a pic of the cake with a hand-shaped gash in the side, and another snap wearing a princess tiara and holding a bunch of white balloons.

Millie has 62.9 million Instagram followers, many of whom took to the comments thread to wish the actress the happiest of birthdays. “Your photo dumps are EVERYTHING,” enthused a fan, with another writing, “Happy birthday dear girl! We love you.” A third gushed, “HAPPIEST NEW CHAPTER, queen!” and a fourth remarked, “you are the most splendid girl,” alongside a sparkling star emoji.

The birthday post followers her dutiful fiancé’s post by two days. In Jake’s adoring February 19 Instagram post, he leaned in to kiss Millie’s cheek as she laughed at the party, his hand wrapped around her waist. “Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé
I love you so much. Big year ahead,” he captioned the birthday tribute.

