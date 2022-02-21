Millie Bobby Brown Is Gorgeous In Sequin Silver Gown For Star-Studded 18th Birthday – Photos

The ‘Stranger Things’ star pulled out all the stops for her big day as she partied with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, her co-star Noah Schnapp and more!

Party time! Millie Bobby Brown has a lot to celebrate as she officially became an adult by turning 18 on Feb. 19! To help commerate the special occasion, a few of her A-list friends got together to throw her a big ole bash, as seen in the photo album (below) shared by her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp. The festivities were on fire, as pic after pic showed the crowd going wild for the British actress’ big day!

The birthday girl herself couldn’t have been more lovely, as she stole the spotlight in her silver sequin gown. In one photo, Millie was a beautiful mess crying, as she was no doubt moved to tears during a speech given by her Stranger Things partner in crime, Noah. Subsequent snaps showed Millie in two costume changes, as she dared to impress in a corset dress and later a blue strapless number covered in fringe. Quite the belle of the ball! And in another pic, Millie was hanging out next to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, whose father is rock legend father Jon Bon Jovi.

While the pair looked quite cozy together in their Barbie & Ken cosplay, Millie and Jake have been relatively quiet about their budding romance. Back in June, the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship by holding hands while taking in the sights of the Big Apple. Since then, they seem to enjoy posting snaps of each other to their social media accounts, although they have never publicly made their relationship official. Jake first shared a photo of Millie with the caption “BFF” in June. In October, he posted a mirror selfie of the pair. And over the holidays, the couple snuggled up to each other in front of a Christmas tree in one of Millie’s Instagram shots.

Meanwhile, Millie is gearing up for the fourth season of Stranger Things, which will be split into two parts, with Volume 1 premiering May 27 and Volume 2 premiering July 1. “With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, ‘Stranger Things 4’ was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one,” creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. “Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”