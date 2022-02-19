Millie Bobby Brown’s Famous Friends: From Drake To Shiloh Jolie Pitt To Noah Schnapp

The ‘Stranger Things’ star has found herself rubbing elbows with the best and brightest in Hollywood. Find out all about Millie’s famous friends here!

Millie Bobby Brown has taken Hollywood and the world by storm with her iconic turn as telekinetic teen Eleven in Stranger Things. The 18-year-old British actress’s buzzed-about performance in the Netflix sci-fi drama landed her plenty of accolades as well as invites to the glitziest parties around town, including the Emmys, the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards. She even nabbed herself a few trophies along the way.

While becoming a household name, Millie found herself striking up friendships with the best and brightest in Tinseltown. And not only is she rubbing elbows with Hollywood royalty, Millie is even dating one! The young star has been making headlines for her romance with Jon Bon Jovi‘s son Jake Bongiovi. Keep reading to find out all about Millie’s other famous friends, below!

Drake

Although the “Hotline Bling” rapper is 15 years her senior, Drake and Millie have carved out a mutual respect for each other. “I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic, and a great friend, a great role model,” Millie said of their friendship in 2018. In a separate interview that same year to W Magazine, Millie revealed, “We text all the time now. He helps me with everything, just life lessons. He’s amazing. He’s a great human being.”

When she reiterated her feelings on the Emmys red carpet in 2018, controversy followed. “We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more,'” Millie told Access Hollywood. The comments resulted in fans questioning their relationship due to the large age difference.

As Millie is wise beyond her years, she wasn’t having it and defended their friendship, later taking to Instagram stories to say, “Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real.”

Shiloh Jolie Pitt

Back in 2019, Millie was spotted numerous times hanging out with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. The fast friends even invited Shiloh’s sister Zahara to a lunch in July of that same year.

Taylor Swift

Millie took one of the most epic selfies with Taylor Swift, where the pair look like old chums! Millie and her two sisters, Paige and Ava, managed to find their way backstage and take the adroable snap, per Billboard. Millie posted the sensational snap to her Instagram, captioning it, “Look what u made me do,” in a reference to one of Taylor’s hit songs.

Noah Schnapp

Millie is undoubtedly buddies with many of her co-stars that make up the huge cast of Stranger Things. She’s appeared to really take a liking to Noah Schnapp, as the BFFs are constantly sharing photos of each other to their social media accounts.

Winona Ryder

As a Hollywood vet, Winona Ryder has a few things to teach a fledgling like Millie. However, it appears Millie gets to offer advice too, as she explained to Winona how to navigate Snapchat. “Millie teases me. I’m like the old grandma. ‘Snack chat? Give me a piece of that!’ I’m like the confused older person,” Winona told Marie Claire in 2017.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is not only a friend to Millie — but also a devotee. “I love Millie Bobby Brown,” Sophie told ET at the 2016 Emmy’s. “Oh my God, she’s amazing. How is this happening? There are, like, 12-year-old kids who are ten times better than all the adults. They’re showing us all up. It’s embarrassing.” Millie, in turn, gave Sophie a tribute for her birthday, writing on Instagram, “Happy birthday to the coolest girl I know! Thank you for being such a great role model! Love you Soph.”

Priyanka Chopra

While hosting UNICEF’s 70th Anniversary, Millie met Priyanka Chopra, who was being named the new Global Goodwill Ambassador. In a throwback snap of the pair shared to her Instagram, Millie wrote, “I know it’s not Thursday but… tbs to when @priyankachopra and I had a lovely chat about @unicef I love you so much!”

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler – who has worked with Sia and found fame on Dance Moms – is another famous friend of Millie’s. “We’re two people that are so happy that we found each other because we could relate to each other, and we’re not brats in this industry and can just enjoy time together. We relate in so many ways being in the industry,” Maddie told Seventeen back in 2018.