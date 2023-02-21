Millie Bobby Brown Dances In Mini-Skirt & Halter Top For Disco-Themed 19th Birthday With Mariah Carey

“Howdy 19,” Millie Bobby Brown captioned an Instagram photo she uploaded on Feb. 19, her birthday. In the picture, the Stranger Things star is having a blast, dancing in a jeweled halter top, a black mini-skirt, and an impressively large belt. As the music plays, Millie gets her groove underneath the disco balls as the partygoers commemorate her turning one year older. One of those partygoers was Mariah Carey, according to Page Six. Mariah, 53, was spotted at the party at Los Angeles’ Beauty & Essex, where they “danced the night away.”

The party “got especially rowdy when Mariah’s ‘Obsessed’ came on,” reports Page Six. The two also reportedly reunited the following night at the TAO restaurant. Millie shared a few snaps from the night to her Instagram Story, including the personalized menu (“Happy 19th Birthday, Millie!”) that included Satay of Chilean Sea Bass, Tuna Pringles, and a Spicy Tuna Tartare on Crispy Rice. She also got a giant Fortune Cookie as a dessert. Millie’s “partner for life,” Jake Bongiovi, was on hand. “Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams,” he wrote when sharing an IG gallery of their adventures. “I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core,” he added.

After dinner, Mariah and Millie reportedly headed out to karaoke. It’s a friendship that has been going on for years. In 2019, Mariah couldn’t hold back her joy after Millie met her and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe. “[B]est day of their 8-year-old lives,” Mariah captioned a pic she shared on Twitter. “Thank you, Millie Bobby Brown, for this moment, we had a blast!” That friendship grew stronger over the years. In September 2022, Millie and Mariah’s twins – then 11 years old – recreated the opening scene for Mariah’s 1997 “Honey” video. A month later, Mariah and MBB met up at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2. A month later, Millie and Jake, 20, got into the Christmas spirit with help from Mariah.

During a stop on The Tonight Show, Millie told host Jimmy Fallon that she and Mariah connected after MBB saw Morocco carve a pumpkin with her Stranger Things character, Eleven. “Love Mariah, but her son is the cutest thing ever. I was like, ‘Oh, I have to meet her son and do the pose and make him think that I have superpowers,'” she said. I just met Mariah, and I’m just like, oh, we connected.”

Millie said that the two text and call regularly, with Mariah offering advice and perspective for the young actress. “[Mariah] grew up in the public eye, and we have connected on so many different levels,” said MBB in that Tonight Show interview, “but also, I love the way she leads her life with so much power, and she has so much knowledge, and she’s so wise, and she’s just been an incredible guiding light for me.”