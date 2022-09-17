Millie Bobby Brown & Mariah Carey Recreate Hilarious ‘Honey’ Opening With Twins, 11

Mariah Carey enlisted the help of Millie Bobby Brown for her latest TikTok! The legendary singer, 53, and Stranger Things star, 18, hilariously recreated the opening scene of her 1997 music video for “Honey” with MC’s 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. The comedy bit showed the ladies — and later the twins — reciting the lines between Mariah (known as “Agent M” in the video) and actors John G. Brennan and Eddie Griffin, who kidnapped her in the scripted short.

“Yo, I been thinking,” Millie said as she opened the scene, mouthing along to some of Brennan’s lines. Mariah then perfectly reenacted her 1997 self, responding in Spanish as she exclaimed, “no comprendo.” Millie then responded, “you have no choice — there’s the easy way, or the hard way,” as her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi joined in on the action. The twins then came in with Eddie’s hilarious lines, together mouthing along as they instructed Mariah to “go eat a buffet” and telling her she was gonna “die.”

Although the TikTok video ends there (and in laughs), loyal Mariah fans will recall that Mariah — as character Agent M — escapes her kidnapping by diving off a balcony into a swimming pool. Although in handcuffs and a pair of Tom Ford stiletto heels, nothing was going to stop spy Mariah from escaping as she eventually gets on a jet ski and speeds away from the bad guys. The Paul Hunter directed video was significant to Mariah’s career and image as it marked a new, sexier image for her divorce from Tommy Mottola.

The video ties into the 25th anniversary of the New York City native‘s album Butterfly, largely credited as the musician’s “magnum opus” (or, their greatest work of all time). The hip-hop influenced “Honey” lead the project, followed by singles “The Roof,” “My All,” and “Breakdown” — all tracks believed to be inspired by her ’90s romance with Derek Jeter. Mariah detailed her relationship with the former New York Yankee in her memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.