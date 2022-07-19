Mariah Carey Rocks A Low-Plunging Gown & Takes A Dip In The Sea In Capri: Video

Mariah Carey, 52, splashed around in the water while rocking a plunging gown in gorgeous pics posted to Instagram on Tuesday, July 19. “Ciao Capri!” the legendary diva captioned the small collection of images. In the first pic, Mariah looked mischievous in the sultry black gown as she stood in swirling sea water in front of a backdrop of rocks, a pair of sunglasses perched on her forehead and her hair pulled into a messy ponytail. In the next, she splashed water in the air joyfully. A final, short video clip showed Mariah in action, throwing the water up around her as she smiled broadly.

The “Butterfly” songstress’ 10.3M followers were delighted and took to her comments section for a lively discussion. Unanimously, they all hailed Mariah as fashion and pop culture royalty. “Queen of swimming with a dress on,” wrote one follower, nodding to Mariah’s many dresses-in-water photos. “It’s a splash dahling!!!!” wrote another. “Only queens can go in the water with expensive dresses,” another follower commented, alongside star and diamond emojis.

Mariah’s gorgeous pics come amid a surprising admission from ex-husband and serial father Nick Cannon, 41, with whom she shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. In an interview, the rapper called his relationship with Mimi a “fairytale” and lamented its 2016 demise. “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,'” he said on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast earlier in July. “But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

Nick has moved on, and that’s an understatement. He’s since fathered Zillion and Zion, 1 with Abby de la Rosa, who is now pregnant with another of Nick’s children; and 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. 5-month-old Zen, whom he had with Alyssa Scott, passed away in December. And he’s expecting one more with Brie Tiesi.

Mariah has taken it in stride, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June that she moved on “a long time ago.” “Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL.