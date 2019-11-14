Mariah Carey Gushes Over Millie Bobby Brown After She Meets Her Kids, Roc & Roe, 8

The best day! Mariah Carey’s eight-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, were beaming when they met ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown.

Mariah Carey‘s, 49, twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 8, were grinning from ear to ear upon meeting one of their favorite celebs! The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer captured the moment when her kids met Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 15, on Nov. 14 and their excitement was absolutely infectious. In the snap, Mariah stands next to Millie, who put her hands on Mariah’s kids in a touching, candid pose.

The quartet looked so happy, and Roc and Roe — Mariah’s nicknames for her kiddos — couldn’t contain their excitement. “Roc and Roe’s best day of their 8 year old lives,” Mariah captioned the pic on Twitter. “Thank you Millie Bobby Brown for this moment, we had a blast!” The snap appeared to capture the four at a type of meet and greet, with a gold curtain behind them. But they all could have just bumped into one another! After all, *stranger things* have happened.

Mariah’s kids meeting the real life Eleven was a major gift. And the Grammy winning singer has already gifted something amazing to her fans. Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Nov. 1, Mariah announced that it was ‘time’ for Christmas. The singer posted a video of herself changing from her Halloween costume to holiday themed pajamas in time for the clock to change to 12:00 am on Nov. 1. Suddenly, Mariah got a phone call from none other than Santa Claus! Mariah’s iconic holiday tune, which celebrates it’s 25th anniversary this year, started to play to the delight of her followers. Just like that, the holiday season began!

Of course, Mariah loves gushing about her little ones and in the past posted a video of them singing the backing vocals to her holiday hit on Nov. 28, 2018. It’s so fun to see Mariah with her kids, with a cameo from their favorite Stranger Things actress! Mariah’s snaps from her life are just the gift that keeps on giving, and fans cannot wait to see more!