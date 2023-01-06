Millie Bobby Brown, 18, Gushes Over ‘Partner For Life’ Jake Bongiovi, 20, In 2022 Recap: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, posted a recap of her 2022 on Instagram, and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, 20, was a big part of it. The first image in the carousel of photos was shots of Millie and Jake in a photobooth, including one sweet image of her kissing him on the cheek. Another photo showed the two sitting next to each other in a car, with Millie leaning over to the passenger side to get closer to her man. There were also solo shots of Millie, pictures of her dog, and even a selfie with another friend.

“Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had!” Millie captioned the post. “Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (Bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let’s do it again but better.” Jake hopped into the comments section of the post, adding, “Your year babe. Love you so much,” along with a red heart emoji.

Millie and Jake, who is Jon Bon Jovi’s son, went public with their relationship in the summer of 2021, so they’ve been together for almost two years now. In March 2022, they took things to the next level by making their first official red carpet appearance together at the BAFTAs. Although Millie often keeps her personal life very private, she and Jake have gotten more and more comfortable with posting about one another on social media in recent months.

Over the holidays, Millie and Jake enjoyed a romantic, tropical getaway together. Although it was a good time for them to unwind and step out of the public eye for a bit, they did give some glimpses of their trip on social media. Millie shared some shots of them scuba diving in one Instagram post, while Jake shared a polaroid of them walking on the beach in swimsuits in another Instagram pic.

Meanwhile, in Jake’s New Year’s post, he also paid tribute to Millie. “Love is all you need,” he wrote, alongside a goofy photo of the pair. “Happy New Year everyone.” The carousel of pics also included other shots of Millie from throughout the year.