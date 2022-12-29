Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Green Floral Bikini & Scuba Dives With Jake Bongiovi On Vacation

View gallery Image Credit: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Millie Bobby Brown was clearly living her best life during the holidays as she enjoyed a getaway with her beau Jake Bongiovi. The Stranger Things star shared adorable pics of their tropical trip to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The carousal included a photo of the British beauty rocking a green floral bikini as she laughed with Jake on the deck of a boat following their scuba diving adventure. “Just keep swimming,” Millie captioned the shots, including one of their close encounters with some frightening ocean life!

The couple have been inseparable as of late. A week ago, Millie posted another stunning bikini shot with her boyfriend on their vacation. In October, the young actress was filming a new movie for the famous Russo Brothers directors with a co-star none other than Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander, and her handsome BF Jake stopped by for a visit! The star was shooting a scene for The Electric State when Jake pulled up to say hello with an adorable four-legged friend along for the ride.

In August, they packed on the PDA during a date night in the Big Apple. Just a few weeks earlier, they sparked engagement rumors after she was seen with a gold band on her ring finger. Earlier in the summer, they took a romantic vacation to Italy where they enjoyed a relaxing yacht trip. And in February, they dressed up as Barbie and Ken for Millie’s 18th birthday.

Back in June, Millie and Jake seemingly confirmed their relationship by holding hands while taking in the sights of the Big Apple. Since then, the pair enjoy posting snaps of each other to their social media accounts, although they have never publicly made their romance official. Jake first shared a snap of Millie with the caption “BFF” in June. In October, he posted a mirror selfie of the pair.

The star even opened up about how she and Jake first met on social media. “How did we meet? We met on Instagram, the old Instagram,” she said to Wired. “We were friends for a bit, and what can I say?”

Millie was previously in a relationship with rugby player, Joseph Robinson, that ended in August 2020. Before that, she dated Jacob Sartorius for seven months in 2017 before they called it quits that October. While Jake is generally very private, little is known about his previous relationships.