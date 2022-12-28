‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Slays In White One-Piece Swimsuit While Surfing In St Barths: Photos

Maya Hawke looked fabulous in a one-piece white swimsuit while surfing on vacation in St Barths.

December 28, 2022 11:30AM EST
EXCLUSIVE: Stranger Things star Maya Hawke bodysurfing in St Barths. The actress, 24, is the daughter of famous former couple Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. 26 Dec 2022 Pictured: Maya Hawke. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA928801_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Maya Hawke enjoyed her St Barths holiday vacation in style when she rocked a low-cut white one-piece swimsuit while surfing in the ocean. The 24-year-old rocked a ruched bathing suit with layered necklaces as she frolicked in the bright blue ocean.

Maya Hawke wore this low-cut white one-piece swimsuit while on vacation in St. Barths. (Spread Pictures / MEGA)

The Stranger Things star looked amazing in her ruched one-piece swimsuit and she’s been rocking a slew of swimsuits lately. Just two weeks ago, Maya was on vacation in Miami with her boyfriend, Spencer Barnett, when she wore a plunging metallic one-piece. The dark gray sparkly swimsuit featured a plummeting V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and was cinched in at her waist.

Seeing Maya in sexy outfits is nothing new, in fact, she’s always showing off her incredible figure. Just recently, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke starred in a Calvin Klein campaign when she rocked cotton lingerie.

In the campaign, Maya looked extremely sexy in a tiny black triangle bralette with tiny matching black underwear. In another look from the shoot, she rocked a scoop-neck bralette with high-waisted underwear.

When Maya isn’t modeling or acting, her off-duty style is just as chic and just the other day she posted a photo to her Instagram rocking a sleeveless, fitted navy blue ribbed crop top with no bra underneath. She put her tiny waist and toned abs on full display and styled the tank with a pair of mid-rise loose black elastic pants.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits was her blue and white monkey print Roller Rabbit pajamas featuring super short shorts that put her long, toned legs on display. Under the button-down pajama top, she rocked a white and red graphic T-shirt and she covered her face with a light-up beauty face mask.

