‘Do Revenge’ Trailer: Maya Hawke & Camila Mendes Team Up & Plot Their Retaliation

Drea, played by Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, had the perfect life until it was “absolutely destroyed” by her boyfriend. She soon meets Eleanor, played by Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, who is also looking for retribution after her bully, Carissa, started a nasty rumor about her that labeled her a “predator.”

“We should team up and do each other’s revenge,” Drea says to Eleanor in the Do Revenge trailer. Eleanor doesn’t just want to make Carissa pay. “I want to burn her to the ground,” Eleanor vows, giving off what she dubs major Fatal Attraction-esque “Glennergy.”

Together, Drea and Eleanor work to take down those who have wronged them. Drea thinks it’ll be “easy” to take down Carissa. “It is much easier to destroy a girl,” Drea admits. Drea’s ex, Max, is a different story. Drea plots to have Eleanor expose Max. “Teenage girls, we’re psychopaths,” Eleanor declares, and she’s not wrong.

The official synopsis for Do Revenge reads: “Drea is at the peak of her high school powers as the Alpha it-girl on campus when her entire life goes up in flames after her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school, seemingly by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max. Eleanor is an awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13. After a clandestine run-in at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other’s tormentors.”

The movie also stars Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Ava Capri, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, with Alisha Boe, and Sophie Turner. Do Revenge, helmed by Jenn Kaytin Robinson, will be released September 16 on Netflix.