‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Models Calvin Klein Underwear In Gorgeous New Shoot

Maya Hawke, 24, is branching out from acting to modeling, in her latest incredible photo and video. The Stranger Things star showed off her fit figure in a black bra with white straps and matching underwear for a new Calvin Klein photoshoot. She had her hair down and flaunted her natural beauty, in the campaign, which also included a video posted on the fashion brand’s Instagram page.

In addition to the black and white set, Maya posed in an all white and all black set and struck different poses while her voice was played in a voiceover, in the clip. “Makes you feel good. Calvins or nothing,” the brand captioned the photos and video. The feature was reminiscent of the times her mom, Uma Thurman, modeled starting back in the 1980s.

Once the photo and video went public, it didn’t take long for followers to compliment the beauty’s look. “Maya is so gorgeous,” one follower wrote while another said she “looks amazing.” A third shared, “Wow she’s the hottest” and many more left heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the campaign.

When Maya’s not wowing in Calvin Klein campaigns, she’s doing so in Stranger Things. The hit Netflix show just finished its fourth season, and the talented star was an important part of the story. The fifth and final season is expected to begin production soon, leaving a release date of either 2023 or 2024.

In addition to Stranger Things, Maya, whose father is actor Ethan Hawke, signed onto the cast of The Kill Room, which will also star her mother. She already filmed it earlier this year and it will feature other big stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Debi Mazar and Larry Pine. The dark comedy, which is being directed by Nicol Paone from a script by Jonathan Jacobson, reportedly tells the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme inadvertently turns the hitman into an avant-garde sensation.