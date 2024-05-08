Tori Spelling Shares How She Reacted to Dean McDermott Wedding Anniversary After Divorce

A new month is bringing new emotions for Tori Spelling. After filing for divorce from Dean McDermott in March, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress is adjusting to the reality that she no longer has a wedding anniversary to celebrate.

“That kind of hit me,” Tori, 50, said on the May 6 episode of her iHeartRadio “misSPELLING” podcast. “I was like, ‘Wow, yeah, wow.’ I mean, obviously, I filed for divorce. We’re getting a divorce, but I hadn’t thought about that. May 7 is just gonna be another day from now on and that made me think about a lot of things.”

Back in 2006, Tori and Dean, 56, decided to elope and experienced a private wedding ceremony in Fiji. During their 17-year marriage, the couple welcomed five kids including Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7. (Dean is also dad to son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

While May was special for Tori because of her wedding anniversary, the month also marked Mother’s Day and her birthday. “We didn’t think long-term,” Tori explained. “It was just in the moment. All of a sudden, we got pregnant. Mother’s Day became a thing and I would always be like, ‘Hey, buddy. Sorry, you’re screwed. You got three Tori days to deal with, essentially, in May.”

Marking so many milestones in such a short amount of time was something Tori never really thought about because “it’s just wheels in motion.”

But when her close friend, Bill Horn, brought up her wedding anniversary earlier this month, Tori couldn’t help but pause and reflect on how much life has changed.

“I was that girl who took a lot of pride in anniversaries. I’m a DIYer and a crafter to the core,” she explained. “I would always make something for Dean on our wedding anniversary because you know anyone can buy someone something, allegedly. If you can, that’s very nice. But I always say homemade equals love. Whether that’s in the past, present or the future I still maintain that.”

Despite her latest breakup, Tori said she is still open to getting married again in the future. From her perspective, she doesn’t like the feeling of being alone.

“You say this all the time… ‘Be with yourself. Be happy with yourself.’ I don’t want to be with myself,” Tori said in a previous episode of her podcast. “I haven’t been alone…First it was Dean, then it was kids. I don’t know. I think I function better with people. Is that codependent? Cool. Redefine it.”