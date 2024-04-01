Tori Spelling Reveals What Dean McDermott Said That Made Her File for Divorce

Tori Spelling opened up about why she ultimately filed for divorce from Dean McDermott, her husband of 18 years, during an episode of her misSPELLING podcast on Sunday, March 31. The actress, 50, revealed that she ultimately decided to file after Dean, 57, spoke about their relationship troubles in a recent interview. “I just filed for divorce. Whoa, I just said the words that I’ve said in my head for, like, 16 years. Wild,” she said early in the podcast.

During the podcast, Tori called Dean to tell him about the news going public. “I feel like I deserve to file first, then. You basically put it all out there with the Daily Mail,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight. “You said everything that you’ve done to me all through the years. So I think it would make perfect sense that it’s followed up with I would file. Because those are things that I would never have divulged to somebody.”

In Dean’s November 2023 interview, he spoke about the alcohol-fueled argument that led to him announcing that they were splitting on Instagram. “My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry. It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes,” he told Daily Mail. “After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up.”

Dean’s side of the conversation couldn’t be heard on Tori’s podcast, but she did end the call by saying, “I love you.” She continued and spoke about their relationship and said that they had an instant connection, but their relationship changed once they began having kids. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star also shared more details about the fight that Dean, who is now sober, opened up about. “He said, ‘Ugh, I’m so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling’s s**t for 18 years.’ And I f**king lost it,” she said.

Tori filed her paperwork for her divorce from Dean on Friday, March 29. She named their separation date as June 17, 2023. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. She requested joint legal custody of their five children.