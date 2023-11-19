Tori Spelling ‘Hurt’ Over Ex Dean McDermott’s Tell-All Interview About Their Struggles

Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Tori Spelling, 50, isn’t too happy about estranged husband Dean McDermott‘s recent tell-all interview about their life together and their split, according to Entertainment Tonight. The actress feels “hurt” about the comments the actor made, which included information about his alcohol-fueled rages and how he attempted suicide with sleeping pills, and is “protective” over their five children, a source told the outlet.

“Tori is a little hurt and upset by Dean’s recent tell-all type of interview,” the source said. “[She] recognizes that Dean spoke about her in a relatively positive light, but she feels protective over her children. Especially Stella, who is old enough to know what’s going on and reads and hears about these types of things.”

Tori and Dean share Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, together, and he is also the father of his son Jack, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. “Tori is trying to stay positive and keep things afloat for her family and not let Dean’s words impact her too much,” the source added.

The insider’s comments come after Dean admitted he hadn’t seen Tori or the kids in five months. “I took something that was really beautiful, and I just tore it down year after year, day after day,” he told Daily Mail. He also went into details about his struggles with binge drinking.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough,” he told the outlet. “I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation. It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos by myself with a beautiful family in the other room. That’s what it led to, and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori.”

Amid his rough days, Dean spent 40 days in a California rehab facility and currently lives in a sober house with eight other men. Meanwhile, Tori and the kids moved into a motel, an RV, and then a $18,000/per month rental home since the split, which was announced in summ. The former lovebirds were married for 17 years.