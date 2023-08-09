Tori Spelling Takes Her 5 Kids To The Beach As They Live In RV After Dean McDermott Split

Tori Spelling and her children had some fun in the sun as they hit the beach on Tuesday, August 8. The actress, 50, was seen heading up to the beach, not far from where their RV was parked on their recent family vacation, in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The mom and her five children looked ready to have some fun as they hit the beach.

Tori rocked a pair of denim short shorts and a black strapless crop top, perfect for a day of relaxing in the sun. She also had a pair of white-framed sunglasses and could be seen carrying a large beach bag with her. As she made her way there, she could be seen wearing a pair of black shoes, but she went barefoot once she got to the beach. Her kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, could be seen following along with her to the beach and enjoying the water with their mom. She was seen wading in the ocean and lifting up Beau in some of the photos.

The photos from the beach day came shortly after it was revealed that Tori had brought her five kids on a vacation to Ventura County RV Park for a budget-friendly getaway. While The House Of Yes star hasn’t shared photos from her vacation on social media, a source close to her revealed to Us Weekly that the RV trip is a cost-effective vacation. “Tori is trying to have a summer vacation with her kids on a budget that works for her,” they said. “Tori knows she’s going to get attention with her downgraded glamour vacation, but it’s also realistically all she can afford at the moment.”

Tori’s RV vacation comes about two months after her husband of 17 years Dean McDermott announced that they’d be splitting up in a statement on Instagram. The actor, 56, made the announcement on June 17, but a day later, he deleted the post. A month after the announcement, a paparazzo asked the Beverly Hills, 90210 star about Dean’s announcement, and she appeared to confirm the split. “I always look better on my own,” she said in a video, shared by Page Six.