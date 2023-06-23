Tori Spelling & Kids Arrive At Friend’s House With Belongings After Dean Announces Divorce

Three days after Dean McDermott deleted his IG post announcing his divorce from Tori Spelling, the actress appeared to be moving some belongings into a friend's home with her kids.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 23, 2023 7:53AM EDT
tori spelling kids
View gallery
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Fox Winter All-Star Party, Inside, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2019
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Stella McDermott, Finn McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Liam McDermott, Beau McDermott, The Stand for Kids Gala supporting The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children at Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles, CA, USA on June 10 2023. Stand For Kids Gala Supporting The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute For Children - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 10 Jun 2023
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, The Stand for Kids Gala supporting The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children at Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles, CA, USA on June 10 2023. Stand For Kids Gala Supporting The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute For Children - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 10 Jun 2023
Image Credit: Alan/MEGA

Tori Spelling appeared to be moving into a friend’s home with her children on June 21. In photos, which you can see here, actress was photographed arriving at a pal’s in Pasdaena, California with a car packed full of belongings. In addition to suitcases, the kids and Tori unloaded stuffed animals, tennis rackets and more from the vehicle. Tori donned a yellow sweatshirt with the words, ‘What the actual f*** is going on?’ written on the back, along with a black beanie.

This sighting comes just days after Tori’s husband, Dean McDermott, announced on Instagram that they were ending their relationship after 18 years together and 17 years of marriage. “It’s with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, Tori and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” Dean wrote.

tori spelling kids
Tori Spelling out with her kids. (Alan/MEGA)

His statement continued, “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you for all your support and kindness.”

Just one day after Dean made the announcement, though, he deleted the post from social media. Dean and Tori have not been shy about sharing their relationship troubles publicly over the years, but they appeared to be on good terms in recent months. In fact, just earlier this month, they attended a red carpet event with their children in Los Angeles. They also took the kids on an outing to the Beverly Hilton Hotel just days before Dean’s divorce post.

tori spelling fean mcdermott
Tori and Dean just days before the divorce announcement. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

In 2013, Dean and Tori dealt with a publicized cheating scandal, where he admitted to being unfaithful to her. They worked through their issues on a subsequent reality show, True Tori. Amidst new relationship issues in 2021, Tori admitted that she and Dean slept in separate bedrooms in their home. Still, this June 2023 post was the first time that the couple actually announced plans for an intended split. It’s unclear if they’re still planning to follow through with the divorce after Dean’s deletion of the statement.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad