Tori Spelling, 50, Wears Sheer Dress On Red Carpet With Dean McDermott & Their Kids

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott coordinated in black outfits for the Stand for Kids Gala, which they attended with four of their five children.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Stella McDermott, Finn McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Liam McDermott, Beau McDermott, The Stand for Kids Gala supporting The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children at Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles, CA, USA on June 10 2023. Stand For Kids Gala Supporting The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute For Children - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 10 Jun 2023
Image Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling looked gorgeous for a fancy night out on June 10 with her husband Dean McDermott and several of their children. The actress, 50, wore a black sheer dress, and a pair of black shoes, to the Stand for Kids Gala that supports the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children. Tori matched her 56-year-old husband, who rocked a black jacket and black pants. The couple’s children that attended the event — Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — all wore black, as well. Tori and Dean’s eldest child, son Liam, 16, was not at the gala.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their children at the Stand for Kids gala

Tori and Dean put on a united front at the gala after sparking divorce rumors. The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, took pictures with each other and seemed happier than ever. Tori showed off her hot body in her sheer dress, and also rocked her signature blonde hair that was parted on the sides. Dean had on a pair of sunglasses and wrapped one of his arms around his wife’s waist.

Tori documented the family’s appearance at the gala on Instagram. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said she “loved showing our kids what it’s like to give back.” Tori also revealed that her and Dean brought the kids to Harry Potter World at Universal Studios Hollywood after the gala.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott at the Stand for Kids Gala

As HollywoodLife previously reported, Tori and Dean were on the verge of divorce, but they’ve seemed to be in a better place since last year. “Tori and Dean are back to the loving couple that they once were and their children are thrilled,” a source told HL in January. “Seeing their mom and dad showing each other so much love has really made their family bond so much tighter,” the insider added.

The longtime couple almost split up allegedly because of Dean’s career lull. But after booking a series of solid gigs, including a full-time part on the Canadian TV show Pretty Hard Cases, things have been on the up and up for Tori’s husband.

“Dean has been contributing tremendously to making sure that his wife and kids are secure,” a source shared. “Life in their home has never been better and their friends are so relieved because everyone was really pulling for them,” they added.

