Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott: Divorce Is Now Off The Table After He Did A 180 To Save Marriage (Exclusive)

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott put on a united front for their 2022 family Christmas card — after he was conspicuously missing from their 2021 card and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple of 16 years are “doing great again,” despite swirling divorce rumors. “Last year Tori didn’t even include Dean in the card and the year before she had the kids hold up his picture on an I-pad, so of course everyone sees him being included [in this year’s card] as a great sign, and it really is,” shared an insider. “Tori and Dean are going into this season, and the new year, in a much better place than they were last year, that’s for sure.”

The couple has faced relentless divorce rumors, but in their latest family card, posted to Instagram HERE, they appeared to be totally united again. In the card Tori, 49, posed alongside Dean, 56, and their children Liam, 15, and Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. Dean’s son Jack McDermott, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, also appeared in the pic. Last year’s card, posted to Instagram HERE, looked a lot different with both Dean and Jack missing from the photo. At the time, both Tori and Dean remained quiet about their fractured family unit, but a source says alarm bells were ringing. “This time last year everyone was expecting a divorce announcement, they were living very separate lives and Tori even stopped wearing her ring,” shared our insider. “But that turned out to be the wakeup call Dean needed. He went into overdrive trying to save his marriage and convince Tori not to pull the plug. It’s been a year of learning and working things out but it has paid off because they seem so happy together again.”

The My Fake Boyfriend star’s efforts were so successful that Tori now sees him as the man “she fell in love” with and any talk of “divorce is off the table,” a second source close to the couple shared. “They’ve worked through their problems and most of them centered around him not giving his all to their marriage. That is definitely no longer the case. He has done a complete 180 and he is the man that she fell in love with again. He is sweet and does little things to let her know how much he loves her.”

On Nov. 23 Dean took the time to make a very public declaration of his love for his “hot wife,” by posting a stunning photo of her on his Instagram page along with a gushing caption. “I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT!! #gorgeousgirl #wife #hottie,” Dean wrote alongside the jaw-dropping snap of Tori.

But it’s not just love notes and sweet words, according to the source Dean has put his love into action. “Dean is an amazing cook and most people do not know this, but she loves when he cooks and he cooks for her all the time now,” revealed the source. “He’s so involved with his family and that’s really warmed Tori‘s heart. In addition, he’s been working so hard and has landed really good parts in his acting career, which has earned him a significant amount of money. There are no longer any financial worries and this was such a huge burden on her before. She is so proud of him. Tori‘s reconciliation with her family really sealed the deal because he was a huge part of facilitating this to happen. Divorce is off the table.”