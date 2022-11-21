Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Put On A United Front In New Holiday Card After Split Rumors

United for the holidays! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott unexpectedly appeared in a joyous Christmas card photo together with their family, despite relentless rumors that they’re on their way to splitsville. In a professional holiday card posted to Instagram HERE, Tori, 49, posed alongside Dean in a festive outdoor photo, rocking a sparkling black pantsuit and wearing her famous blonde hair in long mermaid waves. Dean wore a simple burgundy v neck tee shirt. They were surrounded by their children Liam, 15, and Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, all of whom coordinated with matching looks. Dean’s son Jack McDermott, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, also appeared in the pic.

“Happy Holidays,” the card read. “Love, Dean, Tori, Jack, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, & Beau McDermott.” “It’s my favorite time of the year!” Tori captioned the pic in part, notably adding that “this year is extra special” because “We’re ALL together!” Dean was absent from last year’s country-themed photo, which only included Tori and her five children.

Many of Tori’s 1.6 million followers rushed to the comments section to react. “I love that dean is in it!!! You all look so good and happy!” wrote one fan, while another commented, “it’s the best card!!!! So happy Dean and Jack are in it!!!!” “They’ve grown up right before our eyes,” wrote a third. “The hair gene is on point.”

Yet another gushed about Tori’s mothering skills. “Y’all look fantastic!” they wrote. “Tori, you are the hardest working mamacita I ever seen! You make having 5 children look like a picnic! I really admire you! Stella, when you open your bakery shop I’m coming straight from Texas and waiting in line.”

Tori and Dean were previously seen at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, where they reunited on October 27 for some quality time with their two eldest kids, Liam and Stella. The new holiday pic is especially notable, given that a source told us back in Oct 2021 that the duo was no longer sharing a bedroom. “They’re sleeping in separate bedrooms, the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for the report. “They’re not getting along and they haven’t for a long time. They’ve been telling those closest to them that things have been on the rocks for a very long time.”