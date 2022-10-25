Tori Spelling Takes Kids To Pumpkin Patch As Dean McDermott Reunites With Ex Mary Jo Eustace

Image Credit: mage Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Dan Steinberg/BEI/Shutterstock

Fans have some questions after Tori Spelling posted a family picture from the pumpkin patch with four of her kids on Monday, while on Tuesday, her husband Dean McDermott shared an image with his ex-wife and father to his first child, Mary Jo Eustace. Tori, 49, shared the adorable slideshow of moments from her trip to the pumpkin patch with her kids on Instagram on Oct. 24, which included her daughters, Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, and sons Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. Missing from the shot was Tori’s eldest child, 15-year-old Liam.

The cover shot showed the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum proudly posing with the kids she shares with Dean surrounded by large orange pumpkins. That was followed by several shots of Beau smiling with some pumpkins and even an adorable video of him sliding down a giant blow-up slide. Tori also shared selfies of her with each of her sons, as well as a solo shot of her sitting on hay with pumpkins at her feet and one in her lap. “Pumpkin … Patch vibes…” she captioned the post.

Dean was noticeably absent from the photo, which a few fans expressed their concerns about in the comment section. This isn’t the first time the actor has been absent from family photos, however. Amid rumors that Tori and Dean are trying to save their marriage after years of turbulence, Dean did not appear in the family’s 2021 Christmas pictures. However, in January, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the spouses of 17 years are “working things out for the sake of their kids” and that they “realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart.”

Meanwhile, Dean, 55, took to Instagram on Oct. 25 to share an image of him posing with Mary Jo, 60. The pair both donned black ensembles and stood in front of a dark gray wall. In the photo Dean shared, he smiled with his arms crossed over his chest, while Mary leaned on his left shoulder with her right hand. “Reunited??? #Ex’s&Uh-oh’s,” he captioned the post.

Mary shared a similar image, but instead of resting her hand on Dean’s shoulder, she rested her entire head on it. “Reunited?” she wrote in the caption with a red heart emoji. “@imdeanmcdermott @torispelling #Ex’s&Uh-Ohs!” The fact that Mary tagged Tori in the caption led to fans theorizing in the comment section that the threesome is working on a reality show together. Furthermore, a friend of Mary’s named Maria McKee commented under her post and wrote, “Can’t wait to tune in babe!” However, such a show has not yet been announced and nothing about a reality show in progress has been listed on their respective IMDb pages.

Tori has not yet shared such a photo or promoted anything with a name similar to “Ex’s & Uh-Oh’s”, but a collaboration between the three would not be out of the question considering Tori and Mary are quite friendly. Dean and Mary revealed on Dean’s Daddy Issues with Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris podcast in 2019 that Mary and Tori became close after they all celebrated Mary and Dean’s son’s birthday. “Our son Jack turned 21, so he came into town from San Francisco with some of his friends, and we went and had a lovely dinner,” Dean recalled on the podcast. “Tori and Mary Jo were communicating about the party, and then the texts started to get friendly.”

He later added, “Through all this, it started this dialogue, and the dialogue got friendlier and friendlier. Cut to Friday night at the restaurant, Tori sits down, Mary Jo is to her left, I am to the right of Tori. Tori turns her back on me the whole night, turns into Mary Jo, and that is when the lovefest began.”