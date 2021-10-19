Tori Spelling Seen Without Her Wedding Ring On Outside Lawyer’s Office Amid Divorce Rumors

Tori Spelling appeared livid while on the phone outside her lawyer’s office on Oct. 18. She was also carrying a notepad that showed the words: ‘custody,’ ‘support’ and ‘assets’.

Tori Spelling, 48, fueled divorce speculation on Oct. 18, when she was pictured outside a lawyer’s office, carrying a notepad that showed a discussion about “custody,” “support” and “assets” was on her agenda for the day. She also appeared to be yelling while on the phone with someone, and she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

While the handwritten note — along with the absence of her wedding — seems to hint at a potential impending divorce, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and her husband of 15 years, Dean McDermott, have been shutting down rumors of marriage trouble for months.

As you can see in the photos, Tori wore an all-black suit with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail for the alleged meeting with a lawyer. Page Six also claims that she was “hunching over to make aggressive hand gestures as she firmly grasped her yellow legal notepad”. The news site claims she spent about an hour inside the office and left with Dean, 54, “nowhere in sight”.

After her phone call, Tori reportedly jumped into her big gray Suburban by herself and drove away. HollywoodLife reached out to both Tori and Dean’s reps and lawyers for comment, but we did not receive immediate responses.

While Dean shot down breakup rumors on a podcast in September, he was spotted chatting with two mystery women in a parking lot before his kids’ soccer game. He, too, wasn’t wearing his wedding ring at the time. SEE THOSE PHOTOS HERE.

And in June, Tori shared that she and Dean were sleeping in separate bedrooms, but neither has confirmed they’re getting divorced.

The couple, who famously overcame Dean’s cheating scandal in 2013, have been married since May 2006, and they share five children together: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.